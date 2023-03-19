The Crown season 6: First look at Prince William, Kate Middleton from shoot

The Crown is gearing up for the last season, which will reportedly also chronicle the origin of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship. Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy are set to play the royal couple. The actors were captured filming a scene on March 17 that seems to be set around a potential meet-cute situation. (Also read: Chris Rock calls Meghan Markle 'dumb', royal family ‘OGs of racism' in new show) Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton filming The Crown Season 6.

The final season of The Crown began production in September 2022 and is eyeing for a release date sometime around later this year or early next year, although no final date of release has been announced. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip are all set to return for Season 6. Elizabeth Debicki will also reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales for this season.

As per a report by British Vogue, the first look of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton in the Netflix series that is currently filming Season 6 appears to recreate their first meeting at St Andrews school in Scotland sometime in 2001. The two started dating in 2003.

The relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been captured by tabloids from their early years. They were engaged in November 2010 and then got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. They have three children together: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

Season 5 of The Crown ended in 1997, as Princess Diana is invited to holiday in St Tropez with Mohamed Al-Fayed. Season 6 is set to follow the succeeding years in the run-up to Princess Diana’s death, alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed. In the earlier photos that emerged from the set, Elizabeth Debicki was spotted in an animal print swimsuit which looked like an exact replica of the one that Princess Diana donned while holidaying with Dodi Fayed in the Mediterranean weeks before her death.

Recently, Prince Harry accused his brother Prince William in his memoir Spare, for physically attacking him after insulting his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this month, Prince William was heckled by protesters outside Westminster Abbey at a service celebrating the Commonwealth.

