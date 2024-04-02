The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer reveal Team India's ‘sust murge’; Archana sits in Kapil's lap

Expect double the fun in the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, as cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma bring the house down with their banter. Kapil shared the teaser of the new episode on his Instagram account on Tuesday, which also featured his impression of Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Also read: 5 best moments from The Great Indian Kapil Show with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor) Archana Puran Singh sits in Kapil's lap.

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer on the show

In the beginning of the teaser video, Rohit Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu were seen arriving on a small car on set. Krushna Abhishek asks Rohit if he is married and as he nods, goes on to fall over Shreyas immediately after! When Kapil asks if he has ever gotten angry at the players, Rohit added that on some instances he has no other choice because the boys act like ‘susth murge (lazy chickens)’.

In one segment, Sunil Grover asks whether he can get a place in the team to Rohit. Sunil adds that it is not like he only wants to be the opening batsman of the team as such, to which Rohit interrupts and says, “Opening to bhul hi jaao yaar (Opening you must keep out of the picture)!”

Kapil as Navjot Singh Sidhu

What's more, Kapil even dresses up like Navjot Singh Sidhu; the retired international cricketer, and former guest of Comedy Nights with Kapil and later The Kapil Sharma Show. In his turban and kurta look, Kapil's hilarious antics leave everyone in splits. The teaser ended with Rohit and Shreyas playing cricket with the cast of the show and having a gala time together.

Reacting to the teaser, a fan said, “Finally my dream is fulfilled to see Ro in Kapil Sharma show, it's happening.” A second fan commented, “Excited to see Ro in Kapil Sharma show!” “The Great India Rohit Sharma Show,” commented another.

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil show was all about family. It had Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani as guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Show released on Netflix on March 30 and will release a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

