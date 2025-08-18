The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox OTT release date: When and where to watch Grace Van Patten-led limited series in India

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an upcoming limited series on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) that will bring viewers back to one of the most spectacular legal sagas of the modern era. Launching on August 20, 2025, the eight-part drama will release two episodes on the same day, with subsequent installments being released weekly. Still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Background of the case

Using real-life facts as its foundation, the show dramatises Amanda Knox's harrowing journey in relation to the 2007 murder of her flatmate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy. Knox was falsely convicted of the crime but was ultimately exonerated following years of intense legal proceedings and widespread media attention. The show expands on Knox's 15-year fight to prove her innocence, examining how media narratives, public perception, and prosecutorial zeal impacted her identity in the world, rather than just reviewing the case papers.

The story unfolds through several pivotal moments, such as the shocking discovery of Kercher's body, the intense police investigation, forensic inconsistencies, the intense drama in court, and the dramatic press coverage that catapulted Knox into celebrity status and tabloid satire. This limited series will give a human face to a lady whose life has long been defined by headlines calling her "Foxy Knoxy," exploring both private and public humiliation.

Team behind the series

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has a stellar team that includes Monica Lewinsky, Warren Littlefield, KJ Steinberg (who is also the showrunner), and Amanda Knox herself, which adds legitimacy to the project.

Amanda Knox, played by Grace Van Patten, is the showstopper. Sharon Horgan, who plays Edda Mellas, Knox's mother, co-stars with John Hoogenakker, who portrays Curt Knox, her father. Roberta Mattei plays detective Monica Napoleoni, Francesco Acquaroli plays prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, and Giuseppe Domenico plays Raffaele Sollecito, who was Knox's ex-boyfriend.

Themes and expectations

Based on true events, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will dramatise an infamous murder case while delving further into themes of justice, individuality, and the influence of media portrayals. This limited series, which has Monica Lewinsky and Amanda Knox on board as executive producers, is an obvious attempt to probe the mechanisms of public shame and the price of fame. The Hulu Original is expected to rekindle discussions about a very contentious criminal case that occurred in the recent past when it premieres this week.