Vidya Malavade: I’m not done with being called Vidya Sharma from Chak de!

Actor Vidya Malavade is ecstatic with her first blockbuster celebrating its 15 years of release. The film had hit screens on August 10, 2007.

“It’s certainly an emotional moment for all of us. For me Chak de! India has been a blessing. My association with it is like badge of pride for me. Even today, people remember its characters and dialogues. It’s iconic how it changed the course of cinema and opened a new genre for Bollywood. So, in a way, I am not done with being called Vidya Sharma from Chak de…all my life,” says the Mismatched, Flesh and Inside Edge-2 actor.

After getting mega success, the actor did not get the kind of work she was looking forward to.

Malavade says, “I was pretty sure that I deserved a lot more and if the industry couldn’t give me the kind of work that I was capable of I simply took a step back. But, at the same time, I never gave up on my dreams, I continued working on my craft. I remember, once I was on a set and I realised that this is not what I want to do…so I just left. For me, being on work is the most important thing and if I am not happy doing a project then what’s the point.”

The actor adds, “In those three years, when I didn’t do any mainstream cinema, I did a short film that went on to win an award in New York.”

Last seen in the series Dr Arora, Malavade believes that if one keeps at it and refuse to give up then things do change for better.

“OTT has changed things for all, not just actors! Earlier, things were limited to a handful of stars or makers. Even writing was bound with certain subjects. but with the onset of OTT, it’s best time for all creative people including technicians, makers as well as actors. It has given a new lease of life to many including me. These three-four years have surely turned the tables for me. I am playing three different roles at same time and trust me…all characters are totally diverse. So, things are surely looking up for me and I am enjoying every bit of my work at the moment.”