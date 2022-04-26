Vivek Oberoi joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe show Indian Police Force, fans say 'amazing to see you back'

After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, actor Vivek Oberoi has also joined Rohit Shetty's debut web series, Indian Police Force. He shared a still from the show, featuring him in line of action. The actor is seen in a khaki uniform, charging his gun in the middle of a fight. The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Also read: Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth Malhotra joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe, fans impressed with 'his walk'

Sharing his first still from the show, Vivek wrote on Instagram, "Charged to join the best force: ‘Indian Police Force’ and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! Thank you bro #RohitShetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops the awesome @SidMalhotra & one and only @TheShilpaShetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi!"

Fans of the actor looked excited to watch him on screen again. A fan commented, “The best with the best. Finally!! Well deserved after so many years.” Another wrote, “Wow!! Vivek sir… its amazing to see you back.. you are always great in action movies… big fan of urs since saathiya movie.” One more said, “Eagerly waiting to see you on the screeeeeen.” A comment also read, “After a long time....this is the bestest look of yours bhai @vivekoberoi.” A fan also said, “I missed you so much sir.”

Poiting at how Vivek has usually played a baddie on screen, a fan also said, “Bhai bura mat mana aap sirf villan kay role mai zakas lagtay (Brother, don't take me wrong but you only look good as a villain).”

Talking about the show, Rohit had said, "Talking about the project, Rohit said, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON