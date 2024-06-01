Zeenat Aman's OTT debut Show Stopper not shelved, director clarifies: 'We have cleared actors’ payments'

There are reports indicating that Zeenat Aman’s OTT debut project has hit a roadblock and paused because of financial issues, with some reports claiming that investors have not got their payment back. Now, the director Manish Harishankar has come forward to set the record straight, saying that the show is in post-production at the moment, and will release soon. (Also read: Zeenat Aman on love and lust and who she is dating these days) Zeenat Aman will be making her OTT debut with the web series.

Director refutes rumours

The show is backed by MH Films. Through a statement, Manish shunned away all the speculation, saying they are totally baseless. “I just want to state on record that all the speculations and rumours made about the payments are not true. In fact, we have hundred percent cleared the lead actors’ payments and the production’s payments are also clear by 90-95 percent,” Manish said.

Talking about how he is busy with the post-production and having conversations with OTT platforms for the release, he added, “We have just finished dubbing with all the actors and the post-production is also going on in full swing currently. We will make the date of announcement. We are going to join hands soon with some good association. No one contacted us to confirm this story before publishing in the respective media.”

About the rumours

There were reports stating that the show has hit financial roadblock, adding that the production of the show came to a halt as the money was not being returned to investors. It was stated that Manish has been accused of failing to file taxes, giving rise to suspicions about his financial practices.

"The show's production is now in jeopardy as it has been over two years and it shows no sign of release. Harishankar also failed to file taxes and put other people in the spot too... He has not paid daily wage workers, including hair and makeup artists, stylists, etc. for over a year. This neglect has left many workers struggling financially,” a report by Free Press Journal source stated.

About the show

The series, shot across Bhopal, Indore and Mumbai, is based on the subject of bra fittings and how almost 80 percent of women in the world end up wearing the wrong sized bra for the entire duration of their life, which leads to serious health concerns. The show also stars Zarina Wahab, Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain.