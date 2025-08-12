Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals: When, where to watch Match 12 of The Hundred 2025 live

Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals will clash against each other in Match 12 of The Hundred 2025 men's and women’s competitions, respectively, on August 13. Both teams are struggling hard in the competition, but the Originals won their last encounter against the London Spirit by 10 runs. Jos Buttler and Phil Salt helped them post 163 runs on the board, which the opponents failed to chase. Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals(The Hundred/X)

Moreover, Welsh Fire also played their last match against the London Spirit but lost it by eight runs. David Warner’s unbeaten 70 runs helped the Spirit post 163 runs. Despite Jonny Bairstow’s 86-run knock, Welsh lost the game as the middle-order batters failed to contribute.

The upcoming contest will be super interesting as the Welsh will be searching for a victory while the Originals will look to continue their winning momentum.

Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Match 12

Date: August 13, 2025, Wednesday

Time: 11.00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

In the Women’s Hundred, the scene is pretty much similar, much like the Men’s. Manchester Originals will clash against Welsh Fire on Wednesday in match 12. While the Originals have won one match, the Welsh are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Against the London Spirit, Welsh lost their second match by just two runs. Spirit scored 124 runs in the first innings, and the credit goes to Charli Knott for scoring 47 off 33 balls, including seven boundaries. Welsh lost their best batters like Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont towards the end of the innings, which cost them the match.

Meanwhile, the Originals have one game so far out of three, which came against the Oval Invincibles. In the previous game, they lost to London Spirit by three wickets. Despite Amelia Kerr’s impressive bowling, the match went away from their hands thanks to Grace Harris’ 50 off 32, including five boundaries and two sixes.

Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women, Match 12

Date: August 13, 2025, Wednesday

Time: 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

Fans can stream the live action of The Hundred Men and Women’s Competition 2025 on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. They can also watch the matches on Sony Sports Network Channels.