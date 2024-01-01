close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / "While I decide fate...": Prabhas sends New Year wishes to his "darlings" in 'Salaar' style

"While I decide fate...": Prabhas sends New Year wishes to his "darlings" in 'Salaar' style

ANI |
Jan 01, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Welcoming 2024, actor Prabhas extended warm wishes on New Year to his fans and thanked them for making 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' a big success.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Welcoming 2024, actor Prabhas extended warm wishes on New Year to his fans and thanked them for making 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' a big success.

HT Image
HT Image

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared a still from the film.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1iuhMyi1Ox/

Sharing the still, he wrote, "While I decide the fate of Khansaar[?][?], you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning #SalaarCeaseFire and making it a big success."

As soon as he shared the wish, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy New Year Darling!"

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' is unstoppable at the box office, breaking a new global record by crossing 500 crore.'

Recently, in response to the film's success, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out