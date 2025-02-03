Who is Chandrika Tandon? 71-year-old elder sister of Pepsi's Indra Nooyi who just won her first Grammy

Chennai-born Indian-American businesswoman and musician Chandrika Tandon claimed a Grammy award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The 71-year-old won the coveted award in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for her album Triveni, a captivating blend of ancient chants and world music. (Also Read | Grammys 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon beats Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar to win award) Chandrika Tandon has so far released six albums.

Did you know Chandrika is the sister of Indra Nooyi

Chandrika is the elder sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, who has consistently ranked among the world's 100 most powerful women. Indra also sits on the boards of Amazon and the International Cricket Council.

As per musicacademy.org, Chandrika has received numerous awards for her integrity and leadership, including the Gallatin Medal, the Walter Nichols Medal, and the Polytechnic Medal. Recently, Americans for the Arts announced Chandrika as the 2018 recipient of the BCA Leadership Award.

About Chandrika's albums

Chandrika is a composer and a vocalist. She was trained in Hindustani, Carnatic, and Western traditions.

Her first full-length studio album is Soul Call (2009), which was nominated for Best Contemporary World Music Album at the Grammys in 2011.

Her second studio album was Soul March (2013), and her third was Soul Mantra (2014). In 2017, she released her fourth studio album: Shivoham - The Quest. In 2023, she released her fifth studio album titled: Ammu’s Treasures. Her sixth and latest studio album is Triveni.

More about Chandrika

Triveni is a seven-track album created as a meditative journey for listeners aimed at promoting "inner healing." The project is a collaboration with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, bringing together their distinct musical styles.

She was nominated this year alongside some prominent names, including producer Ricky Kej, sitar player Anoushka Shankar, and Indian-origin British artist Radhika Vekaria.

In a social media post earlier, Chandrika wrote, "We wouldn't be here except for the incredible support of so many! There are such spectacular fellow musicians I met along the way -- many nominees and many not -- and I want to tell you ALL how much joy you created for me and the world with your artistry. Thank you." She also gave a shout-out to her collaborators, Eru Matsumoto and Wouter Kellerman.