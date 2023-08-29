Will leave rapping to real Slim Shady: Vivek Ramaswamy after getting letter from Eminem for performing Lose Yourself

Vivek Ramaswamy has positioned himself as the voice of American people, but he will have to leave the rapping for now. Ramaswamy bolstered his all-American credentials by breaking into an impromptu version of Eminem’s Lose Yourself but it turns out he only had one shot and one opportunity to do it because he now has a legal notice from Eminem not to sing it. Eminem performing Lose Yourself at the Academy Awards (Left) and Vivek Ramaswamy rapping the song in Iowa)

Marshall B Mathers III’s record company BMI has informed the Ramaswamy campaign that “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this day forward as a material breach” of the company’s licensing rules, “for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto”.

Reacting, Ramaswamy wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Vivek Ramaswamy's tweet about Eminem

At Iowa, Ramaswamy had told Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa that his favourite “walk off” song was “Lose Yourself” and when a sound technician blared it, the candidate picked up the mic and joined in.

Confirming the development, a Ramaswamy campaign spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin said: “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real Slim Shady.”

Ramaswamy’s amour for Eminem is largely one-sided as the Real Slim Shady is an avowed Trump critic who performed a freestyle protest against Trump calling him a ‘’kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust”.

Lose Yourself, performed in Eminem’s debut movie 8 Miles, is considered one of the most important songs of the 21st century, a genre-transcending rap number with won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and one of the three rap songs included in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of 500 Greatest Songs of all Time. Eminem famously performed the song at the 92th Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 and in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on February 13, 2022. It's instantly recognisable anywhere in the world.

In recent weeks, Ramaswamy has seen a notable surge in national polls for the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, currently maintaining 10.1% average according to Five Thirty Eight.

