New Delhi, Nityanand Haldipur, Shashi Vyas, Kamalini Dutt, Harish Tiwari and Bashir Aarif are among the musicians who will be honoured at the upcoming edition of SaMaPa Awards. Winners of 2024 SaMaPa awards announced

Abhay Sopori, santoor maestro and general secretary of the Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts , has announced the names of the winners.

They will be honoured during the 20th SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, which will be held from November 22 to 24 at the Kamani Auditorium here.

The awards committee comprised educationist professor Aparna Sopori, critic and writer Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra; writer Dr Rafeeq Masoodi; senior music critics Pandit Ravindra Misra and Pandit Arun Chatterjee.

According to a press release, the SaMaPa Awards are given every year to musicians and individuals who have contributed towards art and culture of India, especially music.

Mumbai-based Vyas will be honoured with the ‘Kala Vardhan’ Samman for the contribution to the field of art and culture.

Delhi's Tiwari is receiving the ‘Sangeet Tejasvi’ Samman for his contribution to Hindustani classical music .

Haldipur is being honoured with the 'SaMaPa Vitasta' Samman for his lifelong contribution to Hindustani classical music .

Aarif, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, will receive the 'SaMaPa Nund Rishi' Samman for his contributions to Kashmiri literature as a poet and writer.

Alok Paradkar from Lucknow is being awarded the 'SaMaPa Acharya Abhinavgupt' Samman for his work in art and culture as an art critic and a journalist.

The 'SaMaPa Yuva Ratan' Samman is being conferred upon the Mohan Brothers – Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan of Delhi for their achievements in Hindustani classical music .

Kamalini Nagarajan Dutt is being honoured with the 'SaMaPa Award of Excellence' for her contributions as a television director, archivist, scholar, and dance guru in Indian art and culture.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.