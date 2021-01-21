Charting the path to a sustainable future at HT Environment Summit

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat will be the keynote speakers at the two-day Hindustan Times Environment Summit starting Thursday.

The summit, which will be held virtually along the lines of a shared vision of a sustainable future, will see the participation of experts on subjects ranging from climate change, air pollution, wildlife to river cleaning and water conservation. It will also witness discussions related to air and water pollution and the impacts of climate change on daily life.

Climate change and green economy, rising air pollution and related health hazards, finding a balance between forest-wildlife conservation and development, cleaning rivers; challenges and opportunities and the Jal Jivan Mission or the Central government’s ambitious programme of providing safe drinking water are among the topics that will be discussed in the summit.

Scientists are looking for links, if any, between the Covid-19 pandemic and air pollution after the year 2020 was tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest carbon emitter, the United States, under the leadership of its new President Joe Biden, will be rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement which aims to limit temperature rise by turn of the century to 2 degree Celsius, news agency Press Trust of India reported.