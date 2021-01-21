IND USA
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat will be the keynote speakers at the summit. (PTI)
environment

Charting the path to a sustainable future at HT Environment Summit

The summit, which will be held virtually along the lines of a shared vision of a sustainable future, will see the participation of experts on subjects ranging from climate change, air pollution, wildlife to river cleaning and water conservation.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:49 AM IST

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat will be the keynote speakers at the two-day Hindustan Times Environment Summit starting Thursday.

The summit, which will be held virtually along the lines of a shared vision of a sustainable future, will see the participation of experts on subjects ranging from climate change, air pollution, wildlife to river cleaning and water conservation. It will also witness discussions related to air and water pollution and the impacts of climate change on daily life.

Climate change and green economy, rising air pollution and related health hazards, finding a balance between forest-wildlife conservation and development, cleaning rivers; challenges and opportunities and the Jal Jivan Mission or the Central government’s ambitious programme of providing safe drinking water are among the topics that will be discussed in the summit.

Scientists are looking for links, if any, between the Covid-19 pandemic and air pollution after the year 2020 was tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest carbon emitter, the United States, under the leadership of its new President Joe Biden, will be rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement which aims to limit temperature rise by turn of the century to 2 degree Celsius, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The green panel asked Telangana state pollution control board to enforce the principle of 'Polluter Pays' in respect of the units which have been found to be violating the environmental norms.(HT File Photo)
environment

NGT directs Telangana PCB to recover 1.55 cr from pharma firms for pollution

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The NGT passed the order after a committee recommended to impose environmental compensation for one year for all pharma formulation industries and six months to Shri Kartikeya Pharma which is engaged in Ayurvedic Ashwagandha extraction, as the pollution load is less.
Renewable power generation in the European Union has nearly doubled since 2005. (Unsplash)
environment

Shift to renewable energy eases key environmental burdens, EU says

Reuters, Brussels
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Europe's shift from fossil fuel-based electricity to renewable sources has reduced environmental problems while also cutting the greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change.
A group of researchers from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine &amp; Atmospheric Science has given proposals to improve the Indian Ocean Observing System. (Unsplash)
A group of researchers from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science has given proposals to improve the Indian Ocean Observing System. (Unsplash)
environment

Researchers offer guide to improve ecological perceptions in Indian ocean

ANI, Florida [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society says enhancements to the observing system are urgently needed with the accelerating pace of climatic and oceanic change.
According to the researchers, heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions are the dominant contributors to temperature increases around the globe.(AP file photo)
world news

Greenhouse gas, pollution cause regional impacts on extreme fire weather: Study

PTI, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Greenhouse gas, air pollution cause distinct regional impacts on extreme fire weather: Study
Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eating poorer diets.(Unsplash)
environment

Scientists warn climate change is harming children's diets

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eating poorer diets.
The WMO report included data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the UK Met Office, both of which ranked 2020 as the second-warmest year on record.(BLOOMBERG)
world news

Global temperatures in 2020 among highest on record: WMO report

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:25 AM IST
The heat came even as a global economic slowdown from the Covid-19 pandemic cut deeply into emissions from fossil fuels, adding evidence that carbon dioxide concentrations already in the atmosphere have set the planet on a warming track.
NO2 is a key air pollutant from traffic emissions, associated with respiratory problems, while ozone is also harmful to health, and damages crops.(Unsplash)
environment

Covid-19 lockdown impact on urban air quality smaller than believed: Study

PTI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The first Covid-19 lockdowns led to significant changes in urban air pollution levels in global cities such as Delhi and London, but the changes were smaller than expected.
"Even though pen is not specifically mentioned under the rules, the same is certainly covered by definition of 'plastic' under Rule 3 (o) of the Plastic Waste Management Rule, 2016. Thus, pen is also covered by the statutory framework," the bench said.(Twitter/pinklizardpromo. Representative image)
environment

Plastic pens covered under Plastic Waste Management Rules, says NGT

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:27 PM IST
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to coordinate with the state PCBs and State Level Monitoring Committees on EPR.
Trees shrouded in a thick layer of fog near the banks of Yamuna river in New Delhi on December 9. As Delhi’s air quality remains in the very poor category, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Delhi is likely to receive rain on December 11 and 12, which might bring a slight improvement in the air quality that touched 317 air quality index (AQI) at 7 am on December 10. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
news

Photos: Fog and slow winds aid Delhi’s deteriorating air quality

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 10, 2020 11:35 AM IST
With a dense fog cover and slow wind speeds, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 355 on December 9. On a scale of 0-500, an AQI value between 301-400 is considered very poor while 401-500 is severe. The AQI in Delhi was 400 and 383 –in the very poor category, on December 7 and 8 respectively. According to System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the major factors influencing Delhi’s air quality at present include reduced ventilation index and fog formation. The air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category over the next two days and light rains are expected on December 11.
A Great Horned Owl spotted at the Rambles in Central Park during a tour by Robert DeCandido, also known as Birding Bob, in New York on November 29. Bird-watching has grown in popularity in New York City, with theatres and clubs indefinitely closed due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has killed more than 24,200 people in the city since spring, AFP reported. (Kena Betancur / AFP)
news

Photos: Birding is New York’s latest hobby amid Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 03, 2020 11:39 AM IST
Amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, with theatres and clubs indefinitely closed, bird-watching has grown in popularity in New York City. Central Park is considered one of the best spots in the city, especially during migration periods. Robert DeCandido also known as Birding Bob, who has been organising birdwatching tours in New York for more than three decades, led a group of birdwatchers at the Central Park on November 29.
A man walks past the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square, New York on October 16. The Plastic Bag Store is set to open to the public on October 22, on the heels of a fresh statewide ban in New York on the use of plastic bags that comes into effect on October 19 after delays due to litigation and Covid-19. (Carlo Allegri / REUTERS)
news

Photos: New York pop-up store stocks satirical takes on plastic waste

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 18, 2020 05:58 PM IST
New York, like cities around the world finds itself tacking plastic waste and is gearing up to implement a statewide ban on shopping bags from October 19 as a measure to mitigate the amount of plastic waste generated. Coinciding with the ban coming into effect is Brooklyn artist Robin Frohardt’s Plastic Bag Store installation --a pop-up store where products made entirely of plastic bags line the shelves to raise awareness of the material's environmental issues.
An elderly couple wade through a flooded street during rain in Mumbai on July 15. Incessant rains and water logging marked the day on July 15 across Mumbai and its suburbs, with traffic thrown out of gear and daily routines brought to a crawl. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
news

Photos: Heavy rain takes Mumbai past July average already

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2020 10:55 AM IST
Mumbai city witnessed a day of heavy rains on July 15, surpassing the meteorological department’s estimate which escalated its orange alert for coastal Maharashtra to red by the afternoon in light of the severity of the downpour. After a relatively slow start in June, the season has picked pace this month in the state capital. Several days of intense rainfall have already delivered 58% of Mumbai’s average for the monsoon season and an overwhelming 108% for the month of July has been recorded in the first 15 days itself.
An aerial picture taken above the Presena glacier near Pellizzano shows pink coloured snow on July 03. Scientists in Italy are investigating this mysterious phenomenon which is being linked to the alga that is believed to accelerate the effects of climate change. (Miguel Medina / AFP)
news

Photos: Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks climate crisis concerns

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2020 07:16 PM IST
The mysterious appearance of pink ice on Presena glacier in the Italian Alps is being linked to the alga that is believed to accelerate the effects of climate crisis. The origin of the alga is debated; however, Biagio Di Mauro of Italy’s National Research Council believes the pink snow observed on parts of the Presena glacier is likely caused by the plant Ancylonema nordenskioeldii, also found in the ‘Dark-zone’ of Greenland where the ice is rapidly melting. The research continues to quantify other human factors that might be aiding the growth of these algae.
A vendor pushes his cart through a water logged portion of the main road at Hindmata, Dadar in Mumbai on July 3. The India Meteorological Department had warned Mumbai and other coastal areas of Maharashtra that similar scenes may play out today as well with monsoon activity picking up in the state. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT Photo)
news

Photos: Mumbai sees second consecutive day of heavy rains

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2020 08:41 PM IST
Heavy rains will persisted along the coastal regions of Maharashtra and in Mumbai city for the second consecutive day on July 4. India’s financial hub was hit by what turned out to be the heaviest downpour of this year’s monsoon for the region on July 3. While June is when the monsoon officially arrived in the western state, its effects are being seen only now, and the IMD forecasts a normal month in terms of rainfall activity.
