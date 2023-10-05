News / Environment / Climate change: France's tallest mountain Mont Blanc shrinks by over two metres in two years

Climate change: France's tallest mountain Mont Blanc shrinks by over two metres in two years

AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Oct 05, 2023 03:52 PM IST

Climate change: Researchers have been measuring it every two years since 2001, hoping to garner information about the impact of climate change on the Alps.

France's tallest mountain Mont Blanc has shrunk by over two metres in height over the past two years, researchers said Thursday, measuring the Alpine peak at 4,805.59 metres (15,766.4 feet).

(FILES) An aerial picture taken on July 16, 2010, shows the Mont-Blanc mountain in the French Alps.(AFP)
(FILES) An aerial picture taken on July 16, 2010, shows the Mont-Blanc mountain in the French Alps.(AFP)

The 2.22-metre (7.28 feet) decline could be down to lower precipitation during summer, said Jean des Garets, chief geometer in the Haute-Savoie department of southeastern France.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Mont Blanc could well be much taller in two years" when it is next measured, he added.

The mountain's rocky peak measures 4,792 metres above sea level, but it's thick covering of ice and snow varies in height from year to year depending on wind and weather.

Also Read| Global GDP growth at risk due to climate change: Report

Researchers have been measuring it every two years since 2001, hoping to garner information about the impact of climate change on the Alps.

But "we're gathering the data for future generations, we're not here to interpret them, we leave that up to the scientists," des Garets said.

People shouldn't use the height measurement "to say any old thing", he urged.

Around 20 people scaled the mountain in mid-September to carry out measurements over several days, divided into eight parties equipped with high-tech tools and -- for the first time -- a drone.

"We've learned a lot from these measurement campaigns: we know that the summit is constantly changing in altitude and position, with changes of up to five metres," des Garets said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out