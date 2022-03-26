Earth Hour: Lights out at 8:30pm, time to conserve energy. All you need to know

Earth Hour: Every year on March 26, people around the planet take an hour off electricity by switching off their lights at homes and offices as a show of support for conservation of energy during the World Earth Hour. The theme for this year's event invites people across the globe to unite in a moment of reflection on our relationship with each other and our collective home – the Earth.

Significance of Earth Hour

Started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and its partners in Sydney in 2007, the practice has become a catalyst for dramatic change and collective action towards protecting the environment.

The symbolic lights-out Earth Hour has become the world's largest grassroots movements to raise awareness about climate change and energy conservation and to assure a sustainable, brighter future.

How is Earth Hour celebrated?

Earth Hour is celebrated by switching off lights for an hour – from 8:30pm to 9:30pm local time – and indulge in activities like reconnecting with nature, cooking meals and spending time with families and loved ones, getting artistic and so on. Governments, companies and environment activists around the world take part in this event.

One can also participate in virtual events organised by various organisations. Here's a list of events across countries by WWF organised on the occasion near you.

The BSES, which is one of the major power cooperations in Delhi, has appealed to its over 46 lakh consumers and city residents to turn off all their non-essential lights and electrical appliances for the hour-long duration on Saturday to observe 'Earth Hour'.

“On March 26, skylines in Delhi along with cities in over 190 countries globally will once again go dark for an hour to observe the Earth Hour,” the BSES said in a statement.

“Though the Earth Hour is symbolic in nature, but the attention it draws towards our earth and climate is not symbolic. It is real,” it added.

Earth Hour theme for 2022

The theme of this year's Earth Hour is 'Shape Our Future'. It is a pivotal year for everyone to shape the world for the future generations by raising awareness about the damages to climate that are impacting our world today.