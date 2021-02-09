IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Javan Rhinoceros, Wild Ox, Pink Headed Duck vanished from Manipur: Minister
There are two national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries and 11 community reserves in Manipur((Representative image))
There are two national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries and 11 community reserves in Manipur((Representative image))
environment

Javan Rhinoceros, Wild Ox, Pink Headed Duck vanished from Manipur: Minister

  • Javan Rhinoceros was last sighted at Khuga area of the state in the early 20th century while Wild Ox (Santhou) was seen about 50 years ago near Indo-Myanmar border, as per the official records.
READ FULL STORY
By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:56 AM IST

Javan Rhinoceros, Wild Ox (Santhou), Pink Headed Duck (Nganu Kokngangbi) and Manipur jungle Bush Quail are considered to have vanished from Manipur based on available records, said Awangbow Newmai, Manipur forest, environment & climate change minister.

The minister was responding to a question by opposition Congress MLA, Kangujam Ranjit Singh of Sugnu assembly constituency, on the fourth day of the12th session of the 11th Manipur assembly on Monday.

Javan Rhinoceros was last sighted at Khuga area of the state in the early 20th century while Wild Ox (Santhou) was seen about 50 years ago near Indo-Myanmar border, as per the official records, said a senior official of the Manipur forest department.

Similarly, the Pink Headed Duck was spotted last at Loktak lake some 50 years ago and Manipur Jungle Bush Quail had not been seen in the wetlands since the last 10 years, the official added.

Reacting to another supplementary question, Minister Awangbow said, “Manipur state animal Sangai or Brow-antlered deer, Slow Loris, clouded leopard, Hoolock gibbon, tiger and elephant are locally endangered animals while the state bird Nongin or Hume’s pheasant, Yellow breasted bunting, Oriental stork are some of the endangered birds.”

On the question of wildlife conservation activities in the state, he said the forest department has been maintaining a record about its wildlife by conducting an annual census.

Besides, there are two national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, 11 community reserves apart from Manipur Zoological garden at Eroishemba, Nongin captive breeding centre at Langol, Sangai breeding centre at Langol and Orchid preservation centre Khonghampat-all in the outskirts of Imphal, he said.

Honorary wildlife wardens were also appointed for territorial forest divisions, he added.

Also Read: Manipur village bags 10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants

Earlier, replying to another question on conservation of Ikop-pat, Kharung-pat, Loushi-pat and Waithou-pat wetlands in the state, Awangbow said the wetlands development programmes will be taken up once the government notifies the wetland areas as per the Wetland (Conservation Management) Rules, 2017.

There are many important wetlands in Manipur including Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur news wildlife news manipur assembly
app
Close
Representational image. (Reuters)
Representational image. (Reuters)
environment

Big change in energy mix needed to achieve net-zero emissions in 2060s: IEA

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Energy demand in 2040 should fall nearly 30% below the level projected based on current policies with a complete switch from traditional biomass-based energy, says a new report
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza(Instagram)
Dia Mirza(Instagram)
lifestyle

Here's what Dia Mirza thinks the perfect gift is

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Dia Mirza is quite the environmentalist and is always promoting holistic and sustainable living, and she recently made a revelation about what she considers the perfect gift to give someone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait(ANI Photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait(ANI Photo)
environment

'Provide new tractors': Tikait to NGT on order to ban old diesel tractors

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:47 PM IST
'Tractor Kranti (revolution)' became a buzz word after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's call on Saturday for mobilising support of tractor-owners for the ongoing stir against the contentious agri-marketing laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study on climate change views, organized by Brazil's Institute of Technology and Society and the U.S.-based Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, found younger Brazilians in particular see global warming as a major threat to their lives now, as well as in the future.(Unsplash)
The study on climate change views, organized by Brazil's Institute of Technology and Society and the U.S.-based Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, found younger Brazilians in particular see global warming as a major threat to their lives now, as well as in the future.(Unsplash)
environment

Struck by Amazon fires, Brazilians say they want more environmental protection

Reuters, Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:15 PM IST
More than three-quarters of Brazilians think Amazon rainforest fires have hurt the country's image - and that environmental protection should become a priority for the country, even at an economic cost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Changes in the ocean soundscape affect wide swaths of marine life, from tiny snapping shrimp to huge right whales(Unsplash)
Changes in the ocean soundscape affect wide swaths of marine life, from tiny snapping shrimp to huge right whales(Unsplash)
environment

Under the sea, humans have changed ocean sounds

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Not only are humans changing the surface and temperature of the planet, but also its sounds – and those shifts are detectable even in the open ocean.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Net Present Value is the upfront payment made by various infrastructure projects for the loss of forests and its ecosystem services, and is used for various conservation efforts by the ministry.(HT Photo)
Net Present Value is the upfront payment made by various infrastructure projects for the loss of forests and its ecosystem services, and is used for various conservation efforts by the ministry.(HT Photo)
environment

Government may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:37 AM IST
In 2002, SC had directed that infrastructure projects pay NPV for the forest loss while hearing the TN Godavarman Thirumulpad Vs. Union of India case related to forests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prime minister’s goal to slash pollution by 68% in the four decades through 2030 could put Britain on track to deliver net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
The prime minister’s goal to slash pollution by 68% in the four decades through 2030 could put Britain on track to deliver net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
environment

Parts of Britain are already hitting 2030 carbon targets: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Britain has pledged the deepest cuts in greenhouse gas emissions in the Group of 20 nations to put the U.K. at the vanguard of the fight against climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall, the planet was about .05 degrees (.03 degrees Celsius) warmer for the year because the air had fewer cooling aerosols, which unlike carbon dioxide is pollution you can see. (Unsplash)
Overall, the planet was about .05 degrees (.03 degrees Celsius) warmer for the year because the air had fewer cooling aerosols, which unlike carbon dioxide is pollution you can see. (Unsplash)
environment

Study: Pandemic's cleaner air added heat to warming planet

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Earth spiked a bit of a fever in 2020, partly because of cleaner air from the pandemic lockdown, a new study found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our motive is to spread the message of women empowerment. The Uttarakhand government is supporting us," says one of the two women, Suruti Rawat. (Representative Image)(Stock Image; Pexels)
Our motive is to spread the message of women empowerment. The Uttarakhand government is supporting us," says one of the two women, Suruti Rawat. (Representative Image)(Stock Image; Pexels)
india news

From Wagah to Arunachal, women cycle to promote pollution free environment

ANI, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:16 AM IST
We are starting a trans-Himalaya cycling expedition with an aim of spreading awareness regarding women empowerment and clean Himalaya
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
environment

Industries outside NCR have major influence on Delhi’s air quality: New study

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:37 AM IST
TERI’s analysis found that in 32 pollution monitoring stations, there was an average reduction of 43% and 61% in PM2.5 and NOx concentrations respectively in 2020 during the lockdown period
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
environment

SC seeks Centre's reply on encroachments on Ganga's floodplains in Patna

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against June 30, 2020 order of NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new observations show about a half-meter of sea rise by the end of the century can now be expected with just a 0.5 degree Celsius rise in temperatures. Oceans could rise more than 1 meter at 2 degrees Celsius, a trajectory that will be easily passed under current climate policies. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
The new observations show about a half-meter of sea rise by the end of the century can now be expected with just a 0.5 degree Celsius rise in temperatures. Oceans could rise more than 1 meter at 2 degrees Celsius, a trajectory that will be easily passed under current climate policies. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
environment

Sea levels rising faster than most pessimistic forecasts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The revised estimates published Tuesday in Ocean Science impact the two-fifths of the Earth’s population who live near coastlines. Insured property worth trillions of dollars could face even greater danger from floods, superstorms and tidal surges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India also has other important and endangered megafauna like dugongs and whale sharks whose population status is unknown, say the guidelines.(Reuters)
India also has other important and endangered megafauna like dugongs and whale sharks whose population status is unknown, say the guidelines.(Reuters)
environment

10k aquatic mammals fall victim to fishing vessels each year: Government

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The guidelines aims to reduce bycatch by spreading awareness among fishing communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
environment

Marine heat waves may become more intense, frequent, say scientists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The mixed layer of the ocean which blankets the top 20 to 200 metres is becoming thinner each year, says a new study which warns that the continued loss of this buffer may lead to more frequent and destructive warming events such as marine heat waves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
environment

Decaying urban gas lines are fueling global warming

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Researchers in Europe have devised a way to find methane leaks hidden in crumbling infrastructure. It’s part of a little-known race to slash greenhouse gases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP