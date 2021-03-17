Not all deadwood: Furniture fashioned from Hong Kong tree waste
The growl of a chainsaw fills the air as a dead longan tree is felled under the watchful eye of Ricci Wong, founder of a Hong Kong non-profit to turn tree waste into furniture and other household products.
Farmers and arborists working with private enterprises or government departments call the group to collect the wood whenever they spot fallen or dying trees that need to be removed.
Wong established HK Timberbank after Typhoon Mangkhut in September 2018, an intense storm that uprooted tens of thousands of trees in the territory, when he saw what was being sent to the landfill was usable.
"Fresh, clean and healthy wood is also thrown away due to construction or after windstorms. Most of the wood was way more usable than we imagined," he said.
HK Timberbank collected more than 300 tonnes of trees in Hong Kong for recycling last year, most of which would have otherwise been dumped in landfills because of rot or insect infestation.
Wong and his partners store the wood at an industrial site in the city's New Territories, where they have an inventory of over 80 tree species to use as raw material for furniture, cutting boards, clocks, coasters and art.
Each piece of furniture takes three to four months to manufacture, Wong said, from drying the wood, to designing and making the items with professional woodworking tools.
During a recent showcase, a customer said she was delighted with her new coffee table.
"It is not too complicated or crafted sophisticatedly," said Sharon Ho. "They create mainstream furniture in the simplest way."
HK Timberbank hopes to expand their operation in coming years, eventually reducing the city's reliance on imported wood.
Hong Kong sends more than 380 tonnes of wood and rattan to municipal landfills every day, according to government figures.
"We believe we are doing something meaningful, so we have to continue, and we won't stop until we see results," Wong said.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not all deadwood: Furniture fashioned from Hong Kong tree waste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air panel won’t resume ‘for now’, CPCB is in focus
- The job of tackling air pollution in Delhi-NCR will once again be entrusted to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution control boards (SPCBs), according to the central government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Single law mooted to replace air, water, environment acts
- The official added that the reason it makes sense to have one law is because provisions of the existing air, water, and environment laws overlap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Invest $131 trillion in clean energy by 2050 to hit climate goals: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, UK to host global meet on disaster risk, resilience this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study generates methods on conservation of tropical forest ungulates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil in ocean photooxides within hours to days, finds new study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre lays down plan to phase out single-use plastics by 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Birds learn to avoid flashy, hard-to-catch butterflies and its lookalikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malala Yousafzai says educate girls to fight climate change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power minister calls for joint approach at global level to fight global warming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Does smoking cannabis fuel the climate crisis?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says summers in northern hemisphere could last for half a year by 2100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks start between 30 nations to protect Indian Ocean's depleting tuna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's first forest healing centre inaugurated in Uttrakand's Ranikhet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox