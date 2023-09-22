News / Environment / Number Theory: How big is $100 billion in terms of climate finance?

Number Theory: How big is $100 billion in terms of climate finance?

ByAbhishek Jha
Sep 22, 2023 10:26 AM IST

What does the amount of $100 billion mean for climate finance? Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

“We recall and reaffirm the commitment made in 2010 by the developed countries to the goal of mobilizing jointly $100 billion climate finance per year by 2020, and annually through 2025, to address the needs of the developing countries, in the c

HT Image
HT Image

ontext of meaningful mitigation action and transparency in implementation”, noted the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration released on September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out