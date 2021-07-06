Review implementation of forest rights: Union ministries to state govts

The ministry of environment (MoEFCC) and ministry of tribal affairs (MoTA) have jointly issued a circular to chief secretaries of all states, giving the responsibility of implementing the Forest Rights Act 2006 to state governments.

The Forest Rights Act recognises the rights of forest dwellers to live on forest land and have access to various forest resources. Despite a considerable lapse of time since it came into force, the process of recognition of forest rights is yet to be completed, the circular states, adding that operationalisation of section 5 of the Act is an area of concern. Section 5 deals with the duties of recognised forest dwellers such as, protecting wildlife, forest and biodiversity; ensuring that catchments area, water sources and other ecological sensitive areas are adequately protected etc.

“Issues related to implementation of the Act need to be resolved at the state level in terms of statutory provisions,” the circular issued by RP Gupta, secretary, MoEFCC and Anil Kumar Jha, MoTA, on Tuesday said.

Also Read | Are India’s urban poor using clean cooking fuel?

All states have been asked to review the implementation of the Forest Rights Act and intimate the Centre on issues and clarifications needed for smooth implementation. The circular states that for implementation of the Act, a high level of support from forest departments and state governments is required in verification of claims, mapping of forest lands involved, and necessary evidence required for recognition of rights etc. Section 3(1) (i) of the Act provides for rights to protect, regenerate, conserve or manage any community forest resource but there is lax implementation of the provision. Community forest resource is customary forest land to which a community has traditional access.

The circular states that state governments should issue suitable instructions to enable expeditious implementation of the Act both before and after recognition of rights.

In 2019, while hearing a petition by wildlife organisations and retired forest officials against the Forest Rights Act, the Supreme Court had asked authorities of 21 states to give affidavits explaining why evictions, wherever ordered, had not taken place. There remains a stay on eviction of forest dwellers whose rights were rejected.

“The joint statement was supposed to address substantive issues of implementation of the Act on ground but It doesn’t address those. It has instead shifted the onus on state governments,” said Tushar Dash, member of the Community Forest Rights Learning and Advocacy (CFR-LA) group.

According to CFR LA, 200 million forest dwellers in 177,000 villages can benefit from recognition of forest rights but only 3 to 5% of the population has benefited so far.