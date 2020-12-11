e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Environment / Speeding train kills elephant near Guwahati; 3rd incident this year

Speeding train kills elephant near Guwahati; 3rd incident this year

In September, a female elephant and her calf were killed and few days back another elephant died in the Tinsukia division.

environment Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:12 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Local residents offer prayers to the wild elephant killed by a speeding train near Guwahati on Friday morning.
Local residents offer prayers to the wild elephant killed by a speeding train near Guwahati on Friday morning. (Sourced)
         

An adult male elephant was killed by a speeding train on the outskirts of Guwahati in the wee hours of Friday.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials, the incident took place between Digaru and Panbari stations around 3:30 am when the Agartala Rajdhani (Special) was passing through.

“Around 11 pm on Thursday night, we were informed by the local forest official about elephant movement on the elephant corridor in that area. We took all necessary precautions,” said S Chanda, CPRO, NFR.

“The forest official informed at 3 am on Friday that the elephants have moved away from the site. The incident took place 30 minutes after that, outside the designated elephant corridor. The train halted for nearly 20 minutes before proceeding towards Agartala,” he added.

Also Read: Carcass of wild elephant in Assam tests positive for Anthrax

This is the third instance of wild elephants getting killed by speeding trains in Assam. In September, a female elephant and her calf were killed and few days back another elephant died in the Tinsukia division.

In October, forest officials had seized a railway locomotive for an incident involving a female elephant and its calf---the first such instance in the country.

tags
top news
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women’: PM Modi
‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women’: PM Modi
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
Isro to launch communication satellite on December 17, maiden SSLV launch to follow
Isro to launch communication satellite on December 17, maiden SSLV launch to follow
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
‘Illegal sand mining back with vengeance’: Court raps Goa for ignoring orders
‘Illegal sand mining back with vengeance’: Court raps Goa for ignoring orders
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In