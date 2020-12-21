e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Environment / Time to seek solutions for cities, not individuals

Time to seek solutions for cities, not individuals

India has demonstrated extraordinary exclusion of non-motorised forms of transport for several years. Most significant is our love for flyovers. Apart from the argument that these don’t reduce congestion, the reality few ever discuss is that cyclists and cycle rickshaws find it enormously challenging to navigate flyovers.

environment Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 06:31 IST
Bharati Chaturvedi
Bharati Chaturvedi
The Bengal government’s decision on cycles was partly possible because the middle class historically doesn’t support the hard measures required for green shifts.
The Bengal government’s decision on cycles was partly possible because the middle class historically doesn’t support the hard measures required for green shifts.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Please don’t think of the Kolkata ban on cycles and hand carts as something out of the blue.

India has demonstrated extraordinary exclusion of non-motorised forms of transport for several years. Most significant is our love for flyovers. Apart from the argument that these don’t reduce congestion, the reality few ever discuss is that cyclists and cycle rickshaws find it enormously challenging to navigate flyovers. Yet, many of our cities are full of flyovers.

In Delhi, the middle class decides policy via advocating self-entitlement. The BRT in south Delhi by the previous chief minister was disliked by most car users, because it slowed them down. No discussions and meeting was attempted. Slowly, the cycle lane was violated, the BRT eventually dismantled. This was despite a history of air pollution and knowledge that public transport should be top priority.

Decisions like this set the national tone. They create an atmosphere of normalising exclusion. The Bengal government’s decision on cycles was partly possible because the middle class historically doesn’t support the hard measures required for green shifts. Let’s educate ourselves about our own towns, our transportation and seek the solutions that support cities, not individuals. We must keep what works, learn to pedestrianise and re-prioritise and design cities.

(The writer is Founder and Director, Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

tags
top news
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
Tablighi Jamaat: SC asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
Tablighi Jamaat: SC asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In