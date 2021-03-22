IND USA
World Water Day(Pexels)
environment

World Water Day: 5 ways you can conserve water at home and make a big difference

  • Since the year 1993, World Water Day has been celebrated on March 22. The theme for this year is 'Valuing Water' and in light of that we are just reminding you of the simple changes that you can make in your daily lives which when combined together make a big difference.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST

Conserving water is the need of the hour. Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit us we were already trying to come up with solutions for water preservation, but since the outbreak of the virus, people have been constantly washing hands and following all the safety protocols which have led to more usage of water. That is why, it is even more important to talk about the conservation of water today.

Since 1993, every year, on March 22, World Water Day is celebrated with the purpose of shedding light on its importance and raise awareness about the water crisis that the world faces today. The United Nations website says, the idea behind this day is to, "support the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030."

Every year, there is a different theme associated with World Water Day and for 2021 it is all about "Valuing Water." The UN website, while further elaborating on the theme said, "The value of water is about much more than its price – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource."

So we thought what better day to remind you of the ways we can conserve water than today:

1. Try and take a bath with buckets or shower for 5 minutes or less

That is correct. Showers use up a lot of water, that is why it is recommended to take bucket baths. But if that is not what you prefer, let us tell you that according to various reports, a person can use up to 17 gallons of water per shower. So one of the easiest and most effective ways to conserve water is to shower efficiently in five minutes or less.

2. Do not keep that tap running﻿

Do not keep that tap running while washing hands(Pexels)
While you are brushing your teeth, washing your hand thoroughly or even washing your face, make sure that you turn off that tap while not using the water. This also makes a large difference as most of us have become habitual to regular washing of hands since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

3. Turn off that tap while washing clothes and utensils

Just like while washing your hands and face, make sure that while the clothes and utensils are being washed in your home, the tap is not running in the back when it should not.

4. Wash cars using a bucket

Another tip that is highly recommended is to use a bucket and a sponge while cleaning your cars instead of pipes. The long shower logic applies in this case too.

5. Get the leaky faucets fixed

Every drop makes a difference and that is why fixing broken faucets or leaky toilet flushes is of extreme importance and makes a big difference.

These are very minor changes that when added up make a big difference.

