The theme of World Water Day 2021 is “Valuing Water” and has been chosen to highlight the value of water in our daily lives.(AFP)
World Water Day 2021: Theme, history and how the day will be celebrated

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:56 AM IST

World Water Day is observed annually across the globe on March 22 with the purpose of highlighting the importance of water and raising awareness about the water crisis that the world faces. According to the United Nations (UN) website, the main focus of the day is to “support the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

History of World Water Day

The resolution to observe World Water Day was first adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 22, 1992, after which March 22 was declared as World Water Day and is celebrated around the world since 1993.

Theme of World Water Day 2021

The theme of World Water Day 2021 is “Valuing Water” and has been chosen to highlight the value of water in our daily lives. “The value of water is about much more than its price – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource,” the UN website says.


World Water Day celebrations

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, World Water Day 2021 will be celebrated virtually in which the United Nations Water Development report will be released with the purpose of recommending policy directions to various countries on how to deal with the water crisis. The UN website also urges people to participate in online conversations about the importance of water by using social media. #Water2me and #WorldWaterDay can be used for engaging in digital discussions.

World Water Day in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ campaign during a video conference in which a memorandum of agreement (MOA) will be signed between the Jal Shakti ministry and the government of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for starting the Ken-Betwa Link project. The Ken-Betwa Link is the first river-linking project in India which is aimed at carrying water from surplus areas to those that are water-scarce by interlinking rivers, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

