RPF Constable Group E Result declared, PMT, PET, DV call letter available for download, details here

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has released the result for group E constable recruitment. A total of 2084 candidates have qualified for the next level of exam after clearing the written test.

Successful candidates will appear for the physical efficiency test (PET), physical measurement test (PMT) and document verification (DV) which will be held in the last week of February.

Also Read: RRB Railway Group D results 2019, latest update given by RRB official here

The call letter or PMT, PET and DV has also been uploaded on the official website of RPF. Candidates can download their call letter for the same.

RPF Constable Result 2019: How to Check

Visit the official site at rpfonlinereg.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET and DV’.

A PDF file will open that will have the list of candidates who have qualified.

Candidates can also download their call letter by clicking on the link ‘to download call letter’ for group D PMT, PET and DV on the homepage .

Here’s the direct link to download call letter

Here’s the list of shortlisted candidates

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 13:15 IST