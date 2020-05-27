e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / 37% Indian women never bought gold jewellery, but want to: Report

37% Indian women never bought gold jewellery, but want to: Report

A World Gold Council (WGC) report on Wednesday said that there is an ample scope for retail demand of gold jewellery in the country as around 37 per cent of Indian women have never bought gold but would consider purchasing in the future.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 27, 2020 18:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
New Delhi
The World Gold Council’s ‘Retail Gold Insights: India Jewellery’ report also noted that 60 per cent of the Indian women already own gold jewellery and it is the second most popular item among ‘fashion and lifestyle’ shoppers, preceded only by designer clothes and silk sarees.
The World Gold Council’s ‘Retail Gold Insights: India Jewellery’ report also noted that 60 per cent of the Indian women already own gold jewellery and it is the second most popular item among ‘fashion and lifestyle’ shoppers, preceded only by designer clothes and silk sarees.(Unsplash)
         

A World Gold Council (WGC) report on Wednesday said that there is an ample scope for retail demand of gold jewellery in the country as around 37 per cent of Indian women have never bought gold but would consider purchasing in the future.

The World Gold Council’s ‘Retail Gold Insights: India Jewellery’ report also noted that 60 per cent of the Indian women already own gold jewellery and it is the second most popular item among ‘fashion and lifestyle’ shoppers, preceded only by designer clothes and silk sarees.

“Nevertheless, the gold industry has an opportunity to reach a significant new audience: 37 per cent of Indian women are potential buyers, representing a sizable new target audience for the gold jewellery industry. 44 per cent of rural respondents fell into this category, compared with 30 per cent of urban respondents, it said.

Further, 40 per cent respondents had bought gold jewellery in the preceding 12-month period, eclipsing purchases of diamond or platinum jewellery.

The survey found that urban women tend to focus on the sense of security that gold brings, highlighting its role as a display of wealth as well as a store of value and rural Indian women place greater emphasis on gold’s widespread acceptability and its aspirational qualities, viewing it as a means of commanding respect.

As per the report, although many young women are active gold jewellery consumers, 33 per cent of Indian women aged 18-24 years bought gold jewellery in the 12 months preceding the survey their future purchase intent is low, particularly in urban areas.

Somasundaram P.R., Managing Director, India, World Gold Council, said: “India’s jewellery market is world-leading in the skills of its artisans, who craft the most elaborate and decorative pieces that adorn the nation’s women.”

“But the industry needs to be alert to the changing times. This research shows us that consumer tastes are evolving, and there is a risk of gold jewellery losing its connection with younger audiences as other brands vie for the attention of the millennial generation. Gold jewellery faces challenges from perceptions that it is a traditional necessity and not versatile enough for the modern Indian women,” he said.

He noted that enhancing the purchase experience for consumers, incorporating a greater role for technology, should also be ‘focus for the industry.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In