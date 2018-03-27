Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta party: Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif demand all your attention

On Monday night, Bollywood’s elite came up big on the glamour at industrialist Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita’s star-studded party to celebrate son Akash Ambani’s engagement to classmate Shloka Mehta. Rumour has it that the couple are set to tie the knot in December, 2018, after getting engaged in an intimate ceremony in Goa on Saturday.

A post shared by Akash Ambani (@ambani_akash) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

The Ambani bash being one of the biggest gatherings of 2018, so far, saw star couples Gauri-Shah Rukh Khan and Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan, serve up style inspiration, with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif stealing the show. While Katrina looked totally radiant in pale pink, Aishwarya kept her look classic with black.

Blush, sequins, black and tuxes galore... celebrities wore some fun and fashion-forward designs to the party, which was hosted at the Ambanis’ Mumbai residence, Antilia: Our favourite look of the night? It’s a tough choice between Aishwarya’s show-stopping floor-length gown and Katrina’s pastel pink dress – total opposites, but both totally gorgeous.



It wasn’t just the women who brought in the style stakes at the party though. Shah Rukh and Karan shone in their all-black suits (complete with statement shades for Karan) and cricketer Zaheer Khan’s check jacket-jeans combo was a welcome twist on a classic – these three were seriously on fashion point.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the night below:

A post shared by Bollywood 💓hangover😍 (@bollywood.hangover) on Mar 27, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

1. Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta joined her to-be-husband Akash Ambani wearing a pink and gold brocade gown, which she paired with diamond jewellery - a necklace, earrings, and a bracelet. We are definitely fans of this understated look.

A post shared by High Heel Confidential (@hhcguiltfree) on Mar 26, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT

2. While mom Aishwarya Rai brought the drama with her strapless black Osman gown with floral embroidery on the waist that showed off her flawless figure, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan gave us ethereal princess vibes in a pastel pink Gauri and Nainika dress. We love the low-cut gothic glam gown on Aishwarya, which she paired with a Ferragamo clutch and her signature red lip and a wavy burgundy hair. If you’ve got it, flaunt it.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Mar 26, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

3. Actor Katrina Kaif chose a pastel midi-length dress by Luisa Beccaria with minimal embellishment. The sheer summer dress is accentuated with a shimmery belt detail and contrasting lines. Minimal make-up — nude lips with a light eye-liner — hair worn natural and nude strappy heels completing her look.

A post shared by INSTANT FILMYGYAN FANS CLUB➕ (@instantfilmygyan) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

4. Socialite Natasha Poonawalla also wore a blush pink dress with midi silhouette. Proving she can do no wrong in the style stakes, she wears a blooming Dolce and Gabbana cotton-tulle long-sleeved draped dress embellished with hand-embroidered rose patches. The dress is priced at €3.450 (Rs 2,78,300).

A post shared by 🅰pna 🅱ollywood 🅰dda (@apna_bollywood_adda) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:55pm PDT

5. Interior designer Gauri Khan looks amazing in her black jumpsuit and those cutout sleeves are growing on us by the second. And Akash Ambani looked dapper too.

A post shared by Thebollygurl (@thebollygurl) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

6. This midnight blue choice is a little safe, but looks fantastic on the ever-stunning actor Sagarika Ghatge. Her cricketer-husband Zaheer Khan made a check jacket look good.

A post shared by Hello Bollywood 🙋 (@hello_bollywood_) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:08pm PDT

7. The colour of director Kiran Rao’s jacket is just swoon. And filmmaker Karan Johar looks sharp.

A post shared by KarFashionista (@karfashionista) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

8. A sophisticated look for actor Shah Rukh Khan.

