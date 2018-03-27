Akash Ambani-Shloka bash: Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif party with couple

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have been in a celebratory mode since Saturday when their eldest son Akash got engaged to Shloka Mehta in Goa. While earlier we saw them at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple, seeking blessings, Monday evening saw them celebrating the engagement with their friends from entertainment and cricketing fraternity at their home, Antilla. On the guest list were Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who arrived with daughter Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, John Abraham and many more.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan and upcoming movie Zero’s co-stars Shah Rukh and Katrina were the first ones to arrive to congratulate the newly-engaged couple, who are expected to tie the knot later this year. Shah Rukh was looking charming as usual in a black suit, Katrina was looking stunning in a chic peach-coloured dress. Gauri decided to twin with her superstar husband in a beautiful black dress.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress Aishwarya Rai, who was looking gorgeous as always also came to attend the function along with her daughter Aradhya. It was Aaradhya in her pretty pink gown and cute poses that had paps clicking non-stop.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, Kiran Rao and Natasha Poonawalla also arrived at the Ambani residence for the party. John Abraham was also spotted at the bash.

Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan, along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge were also in attendance.

Check out some more pics from the grand bash:

A day after an intimate ceremony in Goa where Akash Ambani proposed his classmate from Dhirubhai Ambani School Shloka Mehta, the Ambanis visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Ram Navami to seek blessings.

Mukesh Ambani (2L) and his wife Nita Ambani (C) along with their children Isha Ambani (L), Akash Ambani (3R), Anant Ambani (R) and Akash's fiancée Shloka Mehta (2R) posing for a photograph after seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (AFP)

Shloka is the daughter of prominent diamantaire, Russell Mehta. While Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, they are also parents to daughter Isha and son Anant. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds. Shloka is believed to have studied at Princeton University and the London School of Economics.

Follow @htshowbiz for more