Home / Fashion and Trends / Alia Bhatt in jean jacket over Rs 16k abstract floral print dress makes us want to steal the easy vibe for our next brunch date

Alia Bhatt in jean jacket over Rs 16k abstract floral print dress makes us want to steal the easy vibe for our next brunch date

Alia Bhatt shows fans how to add a dose of girl-next-door style to an otherwise sexy look as she stepped out on sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday in a jean jacket over a poplin dress | Check glamorous pictures inside

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:28 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Alia’s jacket-dress look makes us want to steal the easy vibe for our next brunch date
Alia’s jacket-dress look makes us want to steal the easy vibe for our next brunch date
         

Laying down fashion inspiration for those heading out for cocktails in summer or an upcoming brunch date, Alia Bhatt made fans gasp with her latest smoking hot look. Teaching netizens how to add a dose of girl-next-door style to an otherwise sexy look, Alia raised the oomph factor as she stepped out on sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday this Saturday.

A flood of pictures currently going viral across the Internet, show the diva dressed in a poplin dress as she joined mom Soni Razdan and her elder sister Shaheen for the latter’s birthday celebrations. Donning a green abstract floral print dress with a cross neck strap, Alia layered it with a crop denim jacket sporting a washed out look.

The luxe-boho kne-length dress exuded a modern global look and Alia teamed it with a pair of spotless white sneakers with a little extra height in the soles. The actor accessorised her look with a mask from the same fabric print as her dress and a red leather handbag.

Hindustantimes

Pulling back her sleek hair in a half ponytail, Alia opted for a minimalistic look sans jewellery with only a dab of luscious pink lipstick. Later, she shared some boomerang videos on her Instagram stories from the special day.

Hindustantimes
 

The dress is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni and originally costs Rs 16,000. On the other hand, the shoes belong to footwear brand Melissa and are priced at Rs 5,999 on its website.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Alia, Shaheen and their mother Soni were spotted having birthday lunch together in Bandra, Mumbai. Shaheen donned a unicorn hued tee paired with denims while Soni was dressed in a kurta salwar.

