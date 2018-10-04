Aneeth Arora all set to open Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week

The need for conscious fashion has been the talk of the town since long. In a bid to promote eco-friendly measures, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW), organised by the The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Hindustan Times, will kick-start with a sustainable collection by designer Aneeth Arora, on October 10.

Arora’s label Péro which supports upcycling and recycling will have an off-site show near a swimming pool at this fashion week, to be held in association with NEXA. “Aneeth Arora has been a leader in the Love for Organic movement and her biggest strength is that each garment connects with the wearer in multiple ways without overpowering their personality. She will add a conversational dimension to the LMIFW as an opening designer,” says Sunil Sethi, president, FDCI.

Talking about the show, Arora says, “How we use the pool will be a surprise. The collection has influence of marine life, and flora and fauna... that’s why I wanted a waterbody. The handwoven collection is an attempt to unite the modern with the traditional through carefully hand crafted clothing using natural fabrics and age old Indian crafts. We have used handwoven Benarasi brocade in this collection as well.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 11:46 IST