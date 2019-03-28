Anisha Padukone is the athlete-fashionista we wish to see more. Here are her top 5 looks

Anisha Padukone is one of the budding athletes of India. The young professional golfer is also the director of The Live Love Laugh Foundation started by her sister Deepika Padukone. She actively works towards raising awareness around mental health and depression. She is not one for cameras which is quite apparent, however, since we have seen some of her great casual and formal looks, we definitely want to see her style more. What we have discerned after a quick review of her Twitter and Instagram, is that her style is comfortable, elegant and understated.

The younger Padukone sister has been seen on a few shows with her sister beside being interviewed for her career and the cause she supports. We have enlisted a few of the looks we could definitely steal from the stylish golfer’s closet.

Anisha’s navy blue lehenga by Sabyasachi at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception is definitely one of her top looks. She styled the blue and gold lehenga with a green kundan choker set and heavy earrings in the same design. Her tiny bindi and dark eye make-up accentuated her looks even more.

Anisha Padukone wore a beautiful green gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika, which is without a doubt one of her best looks. She completed the look with soft curls and minimal make-up.

The Padukone sisters appeared together on a talk show and Anisha’s denim on denim look definitely stood out. The younger Padukone, kept her look casual and comfortable while sporting a simple white t-shirt with a cropped denim jacket, distressed jeans and white sneakers.

Another ethnic look we totally embraced is the magenta brocade outfit chosen by Anisha for her sister’s wedding reception. She complemented her outfit with simple curls and gold jewellery.

Anisha Padukone’s tucked in plaid shirt with simple jeans, a tan handbag and tan loafers are a peak comfort look which every girl could use in her wardrobe.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:26 IST