Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey showcases new collection at South Africa Fashion Week

Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey displayed their new collection at the 21st edition of South Africa Fashion Week which took place in Johannesburg along with designers from other BRICS countries such as Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.

A model walks the ramp displaying Dubey’s creations.

Agni was one of the two Indian designers that were selected by IMG Reliance to represent India at the first ever BRICS countries fashion showcase happening at the South Africa Fashion Week.

The collection consisted of sustainable natural fabrics including hand-woven textiles in cotton and silk made by the artisans in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The collection is stylised with subtle layers and drapes for festive and everyday wear. The dark shades of black and grey add the intensity to the line which is then interrupted by the metallic details and a hint of mustard that lends it an energetic and eclectic vibe.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 18:22 IST