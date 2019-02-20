Are boots the new sneakers? Here’s how to wear boots with a dress

Winter is almost over and it’s time to welcome spring. If you are busy packing off your winter footwear, you might want to keep at least one pair of your favourite boots aside. Boots with dresses and gowns are going to be big this spring. The trend is a hit on global ramps, right from Kate Spade’s shows to those of Prabal Gurung.

Michelle Obama dresses to impress in $4,000 glittery thigh-high Balenciaga boots and yellow gown while discussing her book Becoming. (AP)

Fashion forwards are making the best of the trend. Michelle Obama’s thigh-high glittery boots by Balenciaga were quite the trendsetter. She looked spectacular in the yellow gown teamed with the boots. Models Bella Hadid and Sara Sampaio have also been rocking fun, flirty dresses with high ankle boots. Style experts say that styling your boots with dresses is a fun way to style your feminine clothing as it adds an element of sturdiness to the look.

From left: Model Sara Sampaio teams her animal print dress with boots, a model showcases a Kade Spade satin gown, teamed with boots and a model wears a polka dotted Gauri & Nainika dress with suede boots. (Photos: AFP, Viral Bhayani and Instagram)

Boots, the new sneakers

“The way sneakers became versatile and were seen being styled with everything from dresses to saris to joggers, boots, too, have become the most sought-after piece,” says designer Anvita Sharma.

Style it right

Don’t match your boots with your dress. “Picking colours from the same family is fine but you can’t be matching it head to toe,” says designer Nachiket Barve. “Also, if you are short, wearing ankle length boots with dresses would be unflattering. Wear a pair of tights in the same colour as that of the boots,” he says.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 12:08 IST