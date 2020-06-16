e-paper
Are you ready to transform your scarf into a top?

Celebrities and influencers are tying their scarves as top this summer and it looks quite stylish.

Jun 16, 2020
Vietnamese actor Chi Pu wore her scarf as a halter neck top and shared the picture on social media.
Vietnamese actor Chi Pu wore her scarf as a halter neck top and shared the picture on social media. (Instagram)
         

Scarves and bandanas are 2020’s coolest and officially the most stylish accessory. But fashionable women around the world are now showing us that scarves are not just a piece of accessory for them. They are tying their scarves as tops in cool ways and it is worth a try. Many social media influencers have also made several tutorials on ways to wear a scarf top and garnered a million views online. What makes the scarf top so popular?

“Scarves are multifunctional. It saves you from a bad hair day if you just tie is around your head. It is also a cool way to bring variety in the wardrobe. Not many people are shopping these days and a scarf, so getting a little creative and wearing it as a top can be fun,” says designer Siddharth Bansal.

 

 

How to style a scarf top?

“Wear printed scarf top with high-waisted denims. They also look cool with denim shorts. Sneakers and heels, both work well with the look. In case you are in a mood to go all print-on-print, you can wear your printed scarf top with a printed satin midi skirt and you are all set to be noticed. If you are wearing a satin scarf top, accessories it with a pearl neckpiece, since pearl and satin complement well. And if your scarf is made of cotton, accessories the look with a pair of hoop earrings or something in silver around the neck to draw admiration,” suggests stylist Sahil Gulati.

