Are you ready to transform your scarf into a top?

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:26 IST

Scarves and bandanas are 2020’s coolest and officially the most stylish accessory. But fashionable women around the world are now showing us that scarves are not just a piece of accessory for them. They are tying their scarves as tops in cool ways and it is worth a try. Many social media influencers have also made several tutorials on ways to wear a scarf top and garnered a million views online. What makes the scarf top so popular?

“Scarves are multifunctional. It saves you from a bad hair day if you just tie is around your head. It is also a cool way to bring variety in the wardrobe. Not many people are shopping these days and a scarf, so getting a little creative and wearing it as a top can be fun,” says designer Siddharth Bansal.

How to style a scarf top?

“Wear printed scarf top with high-waisted denims. They also look cool with denim shorts. Sneakers and heels, both work well with the look. In case you are in a mood to go all print-on-print, you can wear your printed scarf top with a printed satin midi skirt and you are all set to be noticed. If you are wearing a satin scarf top, accessories it with a pearl neckpiece, since pearl and satin complement well. And if your scarf is made of cotton, accessories the look with a pair of hoop earrings or something in silver around the neck to draw admiration,” suggests stylist Sahil Gulati.