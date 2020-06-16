Are you ready to transform your scarf into a top?
Celebrities and influencers are tying their scarves as top this summer and it looks quite stylish.fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:26 IST
Scarves and bandanas are 2020’s coolest and officially the most stylish accessory. But fashionable women around the world are now showing us that scarves are not just a piece of accessory for them. They are tying their scarves as tops in cool ways and it is worth a try. Many social media influencers have also made several tutorials on ways to wear a scarf top and garnered a million views online. What makes the scarf top so popular?
“Scarves are multifunctional. It saves you from a bad hair day if you just tie is around your head. It is also a cool way to bring variety in the wardrobe. Not many people are shopping these days and a scarf, so getting a little creative and wearing it as a top can be fun,” says designer Siddharth Bansal.
What i am wearing is not a TOP but a SCARF turned into a cool top 🧣 cool no ? #doityourselfideas #diy #whatstrending #fashiontrends #fashiongoals #swipeleft for the full look What actually happened - @pranavi_chandna @pclovesdrama opens my wardrobe to style me - collapses for a minute then comes back to life - then takes me by surprise when she gets a 🧣 and rest is ...........
For an ultimate summer look, DIY your scarf into a top! It is so easy to realise as no sewing is required 🤩 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💡Put your scarf on your pack and bring the two ends to your front. Tie a simple knot on your chest and voilà! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #scarf #silkscarf #scarfstyle #scarftop #fashionstyle #fashionista #bloggerstyle #cute #ootd #ootdfashion #diyclothes #diy #fashion #scarves #instafashion #luxury #accessories #carredesoie #foulard
How to style a scarf top?
“Wear printed scarf top with high-waisted denims. They also look cool with denim shorts. Sneakers and heels, both work well with the look. In case you are in a mood to go all print-on-print, you can wear your printed scarf top with a printed satin midi skirt and you are all set to be noticed. If you are wearing a satin scarf top, accessories it with a pearl neckpiece, since pearl and satin complement well. And if your scarf is made of cotton, accessories the look with a pair of hoop earrings or something in silver around the neck to draw admiration,” suggests stylist Sahil Gulati.