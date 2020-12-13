e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bhumi Pedhnekar’s tweed midi dress and heels make for the perfect night-out look

Bhumi Pedhnekar’s tweed midi dress and heels make for the perfect night-out look

During the promotions of her film, Durgamati, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing a gorgeous embellished black tweed dress worth Rs 36k. The dress is a must-have in every winter wardrobe.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:06 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bhumi’s tweed midi dress and heels make for the perfect night-out look
Bhumi’s tweed midi dress and heels make for the perfect night-out look(Instagram/bhumipednekar)
         

A tweed dress is a must-have in every winter wardrobe and Bhumi Pednekar is telling you why. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was recently spotted in a beautiful black tweed dress and we are swooning. Bhumi is currently busy promoting her film Durgamati and during these events, she has been giving us some iconic sartorial picks.

The recent one being the aforementioned tweed dress. Bhumi’s embellished midi dress is perfect to keep one cosy during the chilly winter nights. The round-neck button-down dress had puffy sleeves which added more character to the outfit. It even featured internal shoulder pads to impart that fierce look.

The one thing that stood out in the stunning ensemble and added more pizzazz to it was the sequined texture of the outfit and the feather trim at the hem. Letting the dress be the star, Bhumi opted for minimal accessories which included a pair of gold earrings and a pair of matching stilettos.

Her glam was all about shimmer and we can’t help but take notes. The actor was seen sporting a shimmery bronze eyeshadow teamed with smudged on-point eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes. She completed the look with a nude glossy lipstick and lots of bronzer.

Bhumi shared a couple of images from the event on her Instagram account with the simple caption, “Smile please (sic).”

 

Bhumi’s stylist also took to Instagram and shared a couple of more images of the actor.

 

The Alina tweed midi dress is by the Dubai based brand, Saffron Boutique and it will cost you Rs 36,136 (AED 1800).

Bhumi Pednekar’s dress is worth Rs 36,136.
Bhumi Pednekar’s dress is worth Rs 36,136. ( saffron-boutique.com )

On the professional front, Bhumi is currently busy promoting her film Durgamati. The movie which released on December 11, on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime also stars Arshad Warsi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
How Covid-19 hijacks and damages lung cells? Scientists decode
How Covid-19 hijacks and damages lung cells? Scientists decode
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In