Bottega Veneta’s ‘ramen shoes’ become instant meme hit

This footwear is a creation of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta and is a part of its 2020 pre-fall collection, reported the New York Post.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 22, 2019 15:08 IST
Asian News International
Washington D.C. [USA]
This footwear is a creation of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta.
This footwear is a creation of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Instagram just got its latest meme fodder in the form of a pair of luxury shoes that have a weird resemblance with uncooked instant noodles.

These savoury sandals were tossed in the meme mosh-pit by the Instagram fashion page Diet Prada that posted its picture comparing it with a brick of dry Ramen.

The smell of hot and steaming shoe noodles pulled a bunch of meme lords on the post’s comment section who showed no mercy in displaying their creative commenting skills.

“Chicken noodle shoe with a soda on the side,” wrote one shoe-noodle connoisseur.

“Seasoning packet included or nah?” commented another

One health-conscious user sleeked some clarification to make better diet choices- “High sodium or low?”

Bottega isn’t the first and definitely not the last fashion phenomenon to be turned into a meme. Just in early December, an Instagram picture of Kyle Jenner wearing puffy winter clothes got a somewhat similar treatment by a meme account that goes by the name ItsMaysMemes.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

