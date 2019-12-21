e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Fashion and Trends / Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection

Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection

Adidas described the collection, which features on the cover of January’s Elle magazine, as gender neutral. It includes jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies and cycling shorts, mostly featuring signature Adidas triple-stripes.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 21, 2019 11:26 IST

Reuters
Adidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes shoes, clothes and accessories, mostly in maroon, orange and cream.
Adidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes shoes, clothes and accessories, mostly in maroon, orange and cream.(Reuters)
         

Adidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes shoes, clothes and accessories, mostly in maroon, orange and cream.

Adidas described the collection, which features on the cover of January’s Elle magazine, as gender neutral. It includes jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies and cycling shorts, mostly featuring signature Adidas triple-stripes.

The German sportswear brand announced it was teaming up with the singer in April to relaunch the Ivy Park brand Beyonce started in 2016 together with British fashion chain Topshop. The company did not give financial details.

The partnership comes as Adidas seeks to attract more female customers, an area where it has lagged bigger rival Nike and German competitor Puma, which saw its sales boosted by a collaboration with singer Rihanna that ended last year.

Adidas does not expect much of an immediate help to sales from the initial Beyonce collection, but it will ramp up over time, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told analysts in November.

“You’re going to see several launches coming up, but they have no substantial revenue impact and this has been part of the plan all the time. You will see that change throughout next year,” the CEO said.

Adidas has eroded Nike’s dominance of the U.S. market in recent years, helped by partnerships with celebrities like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, but Nike has been growing faster in China and Europe, a trend that continued in the latest results.

Ivy Park said last year Beyonce had bought the fitness clothing brand from Topshop.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-Citizenship Act protest released
Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-Citizenship Act protest released
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus
Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat
Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends