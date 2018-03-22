Chic denims, bralets & capes: Here’s your checklist of summer fashion must-haves

Be it carrying your trendy capes or giving up on crop tops, give your style quotient a kick this spring and summer season.

Here are some things to keep in mind before you select your wardrobe for summer:

*Cool denims: Fill in your wardrobes with some cool and chic denim bellbottoms and crop denim jackets. Pair them with your regular plain t-shirts or bralets.

*No to crop tops: It is too common to carry crop tops for every season now. The new in-thing are bralets. Pair bralets in bright colours with your favourite summer shorts or with denim bell bottoms.

*Cape it up: What’s cool and in trend are the stylish capes and shrugs for the season. Buy the new artistic print capes and shrugs and pair them with your palazzos or your quirky shirts.

*Go Carribean: People are so focused on getting bold colours and stripes that the most fun-to-have collection is missed. Get yourself some cool Caribbean shirts and trousers to look chic for your night parties. Style them with a bright-coloured silk top and your favourite pair of heels to complete the look.

*Play it well with the skirts: Whether you are heading for a meeting or rushing to a party, skirts are a saviour. Go for bright-coloured skirts for the season and pair them well with the Caribbean frill shirts to get the perfect look.

– Inputs from Avneet Chaadha, stylist, and Sneha Mehta, founder of Kukoonthelabel.

