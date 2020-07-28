Comfy, cozy, chic define this season’s coolest style
You can confidently step out in your active wear and loungewear. All you need is some imaginative styling.fashion-and-trends Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:35 IST
Comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world. And there is no stopping us from wearing these clothes outside, provided they are styled creatively. In the pre-Covid-19 world, style mavens had already transformed loungewear and active wear into a hot fashion trend, teaming their oversized blazers with cycling shorts and sneakers.
And the trend has got a big thumbs up now. “Loungewear and active wear have become mainstream. Fashion lovers are investing in these chic outfits that can be worn outside as well,” says designer Siddhartha Bansal. Be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants, they add quirk to our style.
As you step out for your daily chores and grocery run, or an outing with a friend, let loungewear and active wear take over your street style looks.
Go tone-on-tone to keep it simple. Add fun with a pop coloured or neon jacket or a metallic windcheater. “Play with proportions — go for an oversized top with leggings — or play with patterns. Detailing on leggings or the top can be interesting,” says stylist Akshay Tyagi. “If your loungewear or active wear has muted tones, amp it up with blinged-out shoes,” says stylist Vikram Seth.