e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Comfy, cozy, chic define this season’s coolest style

Comfy, cozy, chic define this season’s coolest style

You can confidently step out in your active wear and loungewear. All you need is some imaginative styling.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:35 IST
Prerna Gauba and Akshay Kaushal
Prerna Gauba and Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Actor Aahana Kumra wears a pop coloured sports bra with cycling shorts as she goes out for a run. You can team this look with a bomber jacket if you are headed to meet a friend after months
Actor Aahana Kumra wears a pop coloured sports bra with cycling shorts as she goes out for a run. You can team this look with a bomber jacket if you are headed to meet a friend after months
         

Comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world. And there is no stopping us from wearing these clothes outside, provided they are styled creatively. In the pre-Covid-19 world, style mavens had already transformed loungewear and active wear into a hot fashion trend, teaming their oversized blazers with cycling shorts and sneakers.

And the trend has got a big thumbs up now. “Loungewear and active wear have become mainstream. Fashion lovers are investing in these chic outfits that can be worn outside as well,” says designer Siddhartha Bansal. Be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants, they add quirk to our style.

As you step out for your daily chores and grocery run, or an outing with a friend, let loungewear and active wear take over your street style looks.

Heading for a brunch? Give a style spin to your shorts and Cuban collar striped shirt by teaming it with a bralette. And don’t forget to wear a chic mask, ladies!
Heading for a brunch? Give a style spin to your shorts and Cuban collar striped shirt by teaming it with a bralette. And don’t forget to wear a chic mask, ladies! ( Instagram )
Actor Sonal Chauhan teams her baby pink trackpants with a white top and a cheerful red bomber
Actor Sonal Chauhan teams her baby pink trackpants with a white top and a cheerful red bomber ( Instagram )
Go for fun prints like actor-singer Sophie Choudry. Team a printed pair of leggings with a plain top. This can also work for a dinner if you style the leggings with an oversized blazer cinched around the waist with a belt
Go for fun prints like actor-singer Sophie Choudry. Team a printed pair of leggings with a plain top. This can also work for a dinner if you style the leggings with an oversized blazer cinched around the waist with a belt ( Instagram )
Try colour blocking like actor Hina Khan. Team an orange top with blue shorts over a mesh sports bra. Other fun colour blocking options are green with purple and blue with marsala
Try colour blocking like actor Hina Khan. Team an orange top with blue shorts over a mesh sports bra. Other fun colour blocking options are green with purple and blue with marsala ( Instagram )
Make your printed pyjama set date ready by throwing in a tattered denim jacket. Complete the look with a pair of sneakers
Make your printed pyjama set date ready by throwing in a tattered denim jacket. Complete the look with a pair of sneakers ( Instagram/DANDELION.INDIA )
Styling it right

Go tone-on-tone to keep it simple. Add fun with a pop coloured or neon jacket or a metallic windcheater. “Play with proportions — go for an oversized top with leggings — or play with patterns. Detailing on leggings or the top can be interesting,” says stylist Akshay Tyagi. “If your loungewear or active wear has muted tones, amp it up with blinged-out shoes,” says stylist Vikram Seth.

top news
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In