Comfy, cozy, chic define this season’s coolest style

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:35 IST

Comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world. And there is no stopping us from wearing these clothes outside, provided they are styled creatively. In the pre-Covid-19 world, style mavens had already transformed loungewear and active wear into a hot fashion trend, teaming their oversized blazers with cycling shorts and sneakers.

And the trend has got a big thumbs up now. “Loungewear and active wear have become mainstream. Fashion lovers are investing in these chic outfits that can be worn outside as well,” says designer Siddhartha Bansal. Be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants, they add quirk to our style.

As you step out for your daily chores and grocery run, or an outing with a friend, let loungewear and active wear take over your street style looks.

Heading for a brunch? Give a style spin to your shorts and Cuban collar striped shirt by teaming it with a bralette. And don’t forget to wear a chic mask, ladies! ( Instagram )

Actor Sonal Chauhan teams her baby pink trackpants with a white top and a cheerful red bomber ( Instagram )

Go for fun prints like actor-singer Sophie Choudry. Team a printed pair of leggings with a plain top. This can also work for a dinner if you style the leggings with an oversized blazer cinched around the waist with a belt ( Instagram )

Try colour blocking like actor Hina Khan. Team an orange top with blue shorts over a mesh sports bra. Other fun colour blocking options are green with purple and blue with marsala ( Instagram )

Make your printed pyjama set date ready by throwing in a tattered denim jacket. Complete the look with a pair of sneakers ( Instagram/DANDELION.INDIA )

Styling it right

Go tone-on-tone to keep it simple. Add fun with a pop coloured or neon jacket or a metallic windcheater. “Play with proportions — go for an oversized top with leggings — or play with patterns. Detailing on leggings or the top can be interesting,” says stylist Akshay Tyagi. “If your loungewear or active wear has muted tones, amp it up with blinged-out shoes,” says stylist Vikram Seth.