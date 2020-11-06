e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan’s lightning-bolt earrings, all-denim look fail to impress, Varun Dhawan rocks Bandhani shirt for Coolie No. 1 promotions

Sara Ali Khan’s lightning-bolt earrings, all-denim look fail to impress, Varun Dhawan rocks Bandhani shirt for Coolie No. 1 promotions

Sara Ali Khan’s style is a perfect blend of modern and traditional, and the 25-year-old Love Aaj Kal (sequel) actor can pull off almost any look, except today’s. Sara went for a blue and white denim dress that was oddly reminiscent of an old-timey tennis uniform.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan for Coolie No. 1 promotions
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan for Coolie No. 1 promotions(Varinder Chawla | HT Photo)
         

Sara Ali Khan’s style is a perfect blend of modern and traditional, and the 25-year-old Love Aaj Kal (sequel) actor can pull off almost any look, except today’s. Sara stepped out for the promotions of Coolie No. 1 alongside co-star Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. Sara went for a blue and white denim dress that was oddly reminiscent of an old-timey tennis uniform. She had her hair up in a half up-do, with the rest cascading down her shoulder and she completed her look with white pumps, once again a no-no. It is almost impossible for Sara to look bad, given her gorgeous features, but the Kedarnath actor whose sartorial sense always wows failed to impress with this dud of a look. Like always, Sara sported minimal make-up and wore white earrings in the shapes of lightning bolts in her ears, sometimes trying to match an outfit this hard can go in the opposite direction, like it did here. Check out Sara and Varu posing before they head for Coolie No 1 promotions:

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan ( Varinder Chawla )
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun on the other hand kept to the theme of the movie, dressed in a red shirt with Bandhani patterns printed on it, looking like quite the stylish coolie. Also present for the promotional event were Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. The 2020 movie is directed by David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan’s father and also the director of the 1995 original film by the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead pair. The remake of the film will release 25 years after the original, and was slated to release in theatres in May 2020, however the release was pushed on account of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown. The movie will now release on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In