Sara Ali Khan’s lightning-bolt earrings, all-denim look fail to impress, Varun Dhawan rocks Bandhani shirt for Coolie No. 1 promotions

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:55 IST

Sara Ali Khan’s style is a perfect blend of modern and traditional, and the 25-year-old Love Aaj Kal (sequel) actor can pull off almost any look, except today’s. Sara stepped out for the promotions of Coolie No. 1 alongside co-star Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. Sara went for a blue and white denim dress that was oddly reminiscent of an old-timey tennis uniform. She had her hair up in a half up-do, with the rest cascading down her shoulder and she completed her look with white pumps, once again a no-no. It is almost impossible for Sara to look bad, given her gorgeous features, but the Kedarnath actor whose sartorial sense always wows failed to impress with this dud of a look. Like always, Sara sported minimal make-up and wore white earrings in the shapes of lightning bolts in her ears, sometimes trying to match an outfit this hard can go in the opposite direction, like it did here. Check out Sara and Varu posing before they head for Coolie No 1 promotions:

Sara Ali Khan ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun on the other hand kept to the theme of the movie, dressed in a red shirt with Bandhani patterns printed on it, looking like quite the stylish coolie. Also present for the promotional event were Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. The 2020 movie is directed by David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan’s father and also the director of the 1995 original film by the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead pair. The remake of the film will release 25 years after the original, and was slated to release in theatres in May 2020, however the release was pushed on account of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown. The movie will now release on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime.

