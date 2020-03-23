Coronavirus lockdown: Try these 5 nail art techniques at home to battle work from home blues
Remember how big nail art used to be, well now that you’re homebound, why not pretty up those nails and battle you work/chill from home blues. Use these tips and tricks to snazz up your nails as you stay home, dealing with the panic and stress of Covid-19.fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 23, 2020 14:45 IST
The Coronavirus pandemic has not only caused global chaos, but has also driven people deep into their homes. The fortunate ones at least, and in these dystopian times most of us are losing our minds on account of not being able to do anything. Now even the biggest homebody is craving an outing, but do not give in to these cravings, instead develop a few new hobbies, read a book, paint, draw and if you’re into vanity and art, then we have the perfect solution for you. Remember how big nail art used to be, well now that you’re homebound, why not pretty up those nails and battle you work/chill from home blues.
Use these tips and tricks to snazz up your nails as you stay home, dealing with the panic and stress of Covid-19:
Multi-coloured
Not much of an artist? No worries, take a cue from Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal promotional looks and colour every nail with a different colour, or use two colours and paint your nails alternately, go crazy!
Sexy French Manicure
Bored of the basic French manicure? Why not mixing glitter colours along with nudes to add some drama to the otherwise boring beige palette.
Cheat sheet
Not everyone can create artistic patterns especially given how tiny the canvas (your nail) is. Why not use stick ons over your nail paint creating a decoupage pattern of sorts.
Doodle queen
If you’re good with tiny surfaces and painting on them, bring out your inner artist and doodle away. Flowers, stars, animals, your favourite star/character/food item, there is so much you can paint over your nails.
Don’t be basic
Stay away from the basic rounded or square nails and file your nails in a unique style.