Deepika Padukone stuns in salmon pink co-ords by Alberta Ferretti. Here’s how much it costs

Deepika Padukone posted aesthetic pictures on Instagram in a pink ensemble from Alberta Ferretti’s Spring Summer 2019 collection. The actress looked stunning as she posed in salmon pink cotton trousers, paired with a pink cropped denim jacket.

The trousers which were cinched on the waist and flared at the bottom, suited well on Deepika’s long legs. The matching yarn-dyed pink denim jacket had oversized sleeves and work wear inspired pockets. She wore a plain white shirt underneath the outfit. The vibe of these separates was casual streetwear which was toned down by matching pumps and long dangler earrings. The actress chose to tie her hair up in a high ponytail and kept her makeup simple throughout.

The fashionable trouser and jacket donned by the actress is available on Alberta Ferretti’s official website. You can get the trousers for approximately $500 and the jacket is available for $900 approximately.

The pink trouser and jacket have also been spotted on supermodels Gigi Hadid and Grace Elizabeth for Ferretti’s fashion show. Gigi Hadid, however, wore the pink trousers with a yellow belt and casual white t-shirt for the fashion show. The look was different from that of Deepika Padukone’s as the vibe was more casual and carefree. Giving out similar vibes to Gigi Hadid’s look, model Elizabeth sported the pink denim jacket with similar pants in blue on the runway. That’s not all, Deepika’s star husband Ranveer Singh, who is also known for his quirky sense of fashion, wore something similar a few months ago which got fans talking since Deepika first uploaded her recent pictures.

A co-ord look like this can be accessorised smartly with the right accompaniments. Here are a few suggestions:

B0755H32ZQ

B071HGS55J

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s bling outfits could be your next party wear inspiration

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:21 IST