Dolce & Gabbana replaces models with drones to carry handbags down the runway

Designers have made plays big and small for the loyalty of younger admirers at Milan Fashion Week. They have reached out with Instagram-savvy supermodels like Gigi Hadid, styles that incorporate more elements of street-wear and ever-evolving technology, as highlighted with Dolce & Gabbana’s clever use of drones during their womenswear show.

The fashion crowd was mystified and then miffed when the Dolce & Gabbana show was delayed by repeated announcements that all Wi-Fi connections needed to be turned off and then the announcer calling out the scofflaws. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour got out of her seat to investigate. There were catcalls.

Drones carrying handbags fly over the stage during the women's Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show by Dolce & Gabbana in Milan. (AFP)

Then, 45 minutes after the scheduled start time, relief at the sound of opening music turned quickly to awe as the doors of the mocked-up church facade opened and out flew a series of drones. Each carried one of the fashion house’s quilted leather handbags of the season, named Devotion and featuring a heart-shaped closure.

While the designing duo of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana again showed their mastery of marketing, the collection that followed made clear they would have sent the bags down the runway with flying cherubs, if only they could figure out how.

Dolce & Gabbana have often played with church iconography. Now, they have come out and openly said what many had long suspected by opening their show with a look emblazoned “Fashion Sinner.” The audacious collection kept smartphones snapping during a parade that included pink cotton candy wigs, headbands topped with purses, hoods with zebra manes, angel wings on an ornate jacket and cherubs perched on eyewear.

The looks were fun and varied, from sequin encrusted jerseys and athletic-striped trousers proclaiming “Fashion Devotion,” to a coordinated zebra-striped jacket, leggings and shoes, to pretty chiffon dresses in florals and lingerie-inspired dresses.

Drones carry bags, the creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2018 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (REUTERS)

There were angelic looks, too: sequined dresses with cherubs and mini-skirts with detailing that might as well have been taken from church ceilings, worn with bejewelled cross necklaces. “Love is Love,” and “Fashion is Beauty” were among the other messages displayed on looks with generous helpings of sequins and crystals.

Dolce & Gabbana had a (not-so) secret show on Saturday night at their downtown party spot, featuring models and millennials in every manner of crystal-covered evening dress and playsuit. Models for the “Secrets & Diamonds” show included real life royalty, Lady Kitty Spencer, a cousin of Princes William and Harry.

