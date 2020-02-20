Fashion Forward: Tommy Hilfiger on TommyXLewis collection, collaboration with Lewis Hamilton and more

fashion-and-trends

The international design house Tommy Hilfiger celebrated the power of loyalty and the belief that purposeful progress is best achieved through meaningful partnerships, at the TOMMYNOW Spring 2020 runway experience at the London Fashion Week.

In line with the brand’s vision to waste nothing and welcome all, the in-season event spotlighted the sustainability strides and sense of inclusivity at the heart of the TommyXLewis collection which is co-designed by Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton.

In a surprise twist, the collaborators also invited Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, H.E.R., to infuse her authentic touch into 12 statement-making TommyXLewisXH.E.R. pieces, further expanding the season’s collective unity.

After seven seasons and travelling the world, the experiential runway event returned at the London Fashion Week in a homecoming for Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. GMT at Tate Modern in The Tanks. The in-season TOMMYNOW runway show brought to life and immerses global consumers in the brand’s youthful, optimistic, and change-making spirit.

IANSlife speaks exclusively with Tommy Hilfiger.

This is your fourth TommyXLewis collection co-designed with Lewis Hamilton. How has your collaboration process evolved since the beginning?

Hilfiger: It has been amazing to see how much Lewis has evolved in terms of design since we started working together. Every season, we’ve pushed more boundaries. For Spring 2020, we wanted you to think beyond the season and about the future. It was important to both of us to think about what impact our message and collection will leave in the long run.

What do you enjoy most about collaborating with Lewis?

Hilfiger: I love the fresh perspective Lewis brings to the design process. As a dedicated athlete inclusivity champion and street style icon, Lewis helps us reach new fans and tell our brand story through a unique lens.

The collection was designed with the notion of “Style for All” in mind - why was this important to you?

Hilfiger: My dream was always to build a global lifestyle brand with an inclusive spirit and democratic philosophy - fashion that everyone can wear. Focusing designs that work for everyone has been a natural next step towards making our clothes more inclusive and accessible.

Which items in the collection do you find more versatile for men and women?

Hilfiger: One of my favourite pieces is the tracksuit. It’s so versatile and can be styled in a way that works for everyone. It’s a classic sportswear piece that celebrates some of our best 90’s pop culture moments, updated with a cool modern twist.

What role does sustainability play in the design process?

Hilfiger: We’re on a mission to be one of the leading sustainable designer lifestyle brands so sustainability is an important part of the design process. Lewis and I were able to push Spring 2020 collection’s sustainability further by using more conscious materials and production methods. We’re proud to say that over 75% of the Spring 2020 collection features sustainable elements.

How do you hope to inspire fans with this collection?

Hilfiger: I hope we can inspire fans to try to make a positive impact on the world in everything they do.

What does loyalty mean to you?

Hilfiger: Loyalty means trying to stay true to who you are, what you believe in, and the people around you. For me this means loyalty to my family, friends and the people and fans who have been there as I’ve built my brand. It also means staying true to the causes close to my heart, including sustainability, diversity and inclusivity.

