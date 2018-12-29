Fawad Khan in his groom-esque avatar for SFK Bridals is lighting up the screen

Is it just me or a lot of us here have the same sentiment when we see even a glimpse of what was once the hottest import to India’s film industry from Pakistan. Infact, one of our wishes this Christmas was that Fawad Khan should make a fashionable comeback to Bollywood and soon.

Seen in a groom-esque avatar while he models for the bridal couture brand run by his wife, Sadaf under the label SFK Bridals, Fawad Khan has been spotted in interesting colours and patterns of kurtas paired with churidars and juttis. Aside from his solo shoots, Fawad has also appeared with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star, Sanam Saeed, and with Mahira Khan, with whom he delivered the very popular show, Humsafar, a few years ago.

SFK Bridals was started back in 2012 with an exclusive focus on silk designs in chic classic silhouettes. The brand has since evolved as a complete design studio that now offers bridal and formal couture for both men and women.

As the winter wedding season has been upon us, a lot of focus (understandably) is laid on the wedding fashion - from the clothes to the jewellery to the shoes one wears. This aspect goes beyond just the couple tying the knot and why not, there’s a variety out there and something from everyone to choose from - colours, heavy embroidery, zardozi, and what have you! The designs by SFK Bridals deliver an interesting variety that dabbles with traditional intricate embroideries and modern silhouettes. They’ve also experimented with the Pantone colour of 2019 - Living Coral, and you’ll be amazed at how versatile the colour is.

SFK Bridals exhibited their first collection of bridal wear earlier this year. Take a look at some of the designs by the brand, and of course Fawad Khan looking his charming best in them. Don’t miss the same piercing look he’s been known for over the years and undoubtedly one that makes people go weak in their knees.

