From celebs to models, ‘Barbie feet’ is the latest trend to grip Instagram users
fashion and trends Updated: Jul 10, 2018 14:00 IST
If you are a regular on social media, chances are you might have come across photos of women, particularly celebs and models, posing with their feet arched.
From the Kardashian sisters to Kendall Jenner and Victoria’s Secret models, everyone seems to be in the grip of this latest Instagram trend that is being called “Barbie feet”.
The term was first coined by online fashion website, Who What Wear.
“While Barbie’s plastic feet are permanently moulded into a pointed position, Instagram pros are whipping out the pose when they want to elongate their legs in photographs,” the site said.
The pose requires one to arch their feet and stand on tiptoes just like Barbie - it is almost like posing in your invisible high heels. It has become hugely popular among girls because it makes their legs look slender and longer.
This pose looks best in swimwear - and these photos are proof.
This is not the first time a unique pose has taken over Instagram.
Last year, a Disney-inspired “Bambi pose” had become a hit and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian were seen flaunting their bodies in that pose.
The Insta-sit involved sitting with thighs over your calves, mimicking the pose of a baby deer.
