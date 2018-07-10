 From celebs to models, ‘Barbie feet’ is the latest trend to grip Instagram users | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
From celebs to models, ‘Barbie feet’ is the latest trend to grip Instagram users

From the Kardashian sisters to Kendall Jenner, everyone seems to be in the grip of this latest Instagram trend.

fashion and trends Updated: Jul 10, 2018 14:00 IST
Samiksha Pattanaik
Samiksha Pattanaik
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Barbie feet’ is the latest Instagram trend (Chaneliman/Instagram)
‘Barbie feet’ is the latest Instagram trend (Chaneliman/Instagram)

If you are a regular on social media, chances are you might have come across photos of women, particularly celebs and models, posing with their feet arched.

From the Kardashian sisters to Kendall Jenner and Victoria’s Secret models, everyone seems to be in the grip of this latest Instagram trend that is being called “Barbie feet”.

The term was first coined by online fashion website, Who What Wear.

“While Barbie’s plastic feet are permanently moulded into a pointed position, Instagram pros are whipping out the pose when they want to elongate their legs in photographs,” the site said.

The pose requires one to arch their feet and stand on tiptoes just like Barbie - it is almost like posing in your invisible high heels. It has become hugely popular among girls because it makes their legs look slender and longer.

This pose looks best in swimwear - and these photos are proof.

kamp kourtndall

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

GG 💕

A post shared by Giulia Tordini (@giuliatordini) on

🌸

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Waiting for the delivery guy felt a little fancier in Ibiza... 💃🏻

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

🌳 house monkey

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

This is not the first time a unique pose has taken over Instagram.

Last year, a Disney-inspired “Bambi pose” had become a hit and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian were seen flaunting their bodies in that pose.

The Insta-sit involved sitting with thighs over your calves, mimicking the pose of a baby deer.

Baby's favorite beach 💦

A post shared by Shea Marie (@peaceloveshea) on

@laquan_smith even has me together at the pool

A post shared by Elisa J. (@elisajohnson) on

fry day. @jwlalive #jwlasocialpartner

A post shared by Bridget (@bridget) on

tags

