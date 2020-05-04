e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / From croissant bralette to pipe dress: Fashion at its quirky best during lockdown

From croissant bralette to pipe dress: Fashion at its quirky best during lockdown

Social media is abuzz with so many pictures of people using edible and non edible items, even utensils to make garments and accessories while flaunting them online.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 04, 2020 14:43 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Social media is abuzz with so many pictures of people using edible and non-edible items, even utensils to make garments and accessories while flaunting them online.
Social media is abuzz with so many pictures of people using edible and non-edible items, even utensils to make garments and accessories while flaunting them online.
         

Ever heard of a corset top made of dried banana leaves or a bra made of edible croissant? Well, the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic seems to have made people come up with more innovative and quirky dressing ideas. Fabrics are no longer the only thing that people are using in making clothes. Social media is abuzz with so many pictures of people using edible and non-edible items, even utensils to make garments and accessories while flaunting them online.

 

View this post on Instagram

Pipe dress #pipedress #pipedreams

A post shared by Yvonne Monteiro (@yvonne_monteiro) on

It was only recently that Instagram artist Nicole Mclaughlin came up with this unique croissant bra aka brassant, that got widely shared. She made a bralette with croissants suspended with strings and the picture went viral. It was also shared by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus.

 

View this post on Instagram

Deconstructed Handi jewellery #bartan #vessel

A post shared by Yvonne Monteiro (@yvonne_monteiro) on

Closer home Yvonne Monteiro is letting her creative juice flow by sharing amazing outfit ideas made with banana leaves and even pipes. Monteiro made a Banana spine stocking bra and a corset top made of dried banana leaves. She even shared a photo of a deconstructed Handi jewellery. Her DIY fashion looks are quite cool and can be an instant mood lifter.

 

Another Instagram user Neel Ranaut recreated Priyanka Chopra’s photoshoot where she is rocking a beehive hairdo. Neel used a round aluminium Handi to recreate her look.

top news
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends