From croissant bralette to pipe dress: Fashion at its quirky best during lockdown

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:43 IST

Ever heard of a corset top made of dried banana leaves or a bra made of edible croissant? Well, the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic seems to have made people come up with more innovative and quirky dressing ideas. Fabrics are no longer the only thing that people are using in making clothes. Social media is abuzz with so many pictures of people using edible and non-edible items, even utensils to make garments and accessories while flaunting them online.

It was only recently that Instagram artist Nicole Mclaughlin came up with this unique croissant bra aka brassant, that got widely shared. She made a bralette with croissants suspended with strings and the picture went viral. It was also shared by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Closer home Yvonne Monteiro is letting her creative juice flow by sharing amazing outfit ideas made with banana leaves and even pipes. Monteiro made a Banana spine stocking bra and a corset top made of dried banana leaves. She even shared a photo of a deconstructed Handi jewellery. Her DIY fashion looks are quite cool and can be an instant mood lifter.

Another Instagram user Neel Ranaut recreated Priyanka Chopra’s photoshoot where she is rocking a beehive hairdo. Neel used a round aluminium Handi to recreate her look.