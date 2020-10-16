Guapa’s jungle jamboree 

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:32 IST

Easy chic, vibrant prints, breathable fabrics and wearable designs have been the core insignias of the premium pret and resort label Guapa. Staying true to its print narrative, the label in its Spring Summer 21 outing at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), longed for an escapist fantasy in these difficult pandemic times. Aren’t we all craving for some magic when our travel plans have been cancelled, we’re stuck at home and there isn’t much to look forward to till the Covid-19 vaccination comes out? Guapa addressed this question in this sincere, earthy and unpretentious line-up where mythical creatures, lush greenery and wildlife were artfully referenced with the label’s signature art prints.

This jungle jamboree featured a mystical doe, a magical bunny, cherry bird, tree of life and the Indian marigold having a conversation with each other. Almost like a children’s storybook painted with tales of innocence and intrigue. The ensembles came to life thanks to techniques like the blanket stitch, cut work embroidery and one of this season’s strongest trends- the smocked pleating. The label also ventured into newer categories like swimwear and accessories – presenting scarves, hats, bags and earrings which lent most of its pieces a chic finish.

Sustainability has been at the core of this design house and the label extensively uses biodegradable fabrics besides focusing on reducing waste to integrating upcycling in its design vocabulary. Picture utilitarian pieces realised with an eco-conscious process and you’ve summed up the collection. The strappy midi-length slip in a jewel-toned copper hue styled with a pair of round reflector sunnies was on point and so were the sugary pink tiered and ruffled dresses evoking nostalgia and much simpler times.

The collection’s mix and match appeal made it all the more covetable. Also, most pieces lend themselves to a plethora of styling techniques - dress them up or down and most importantly have fun playing the dressing game.