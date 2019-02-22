Gucci sells bizarre dirty-looking shoes for almost Rs 63,300, gets trolled on Twitter

Gucci, one of the world’s top designer brands, is drawing attention on social media for its new vintage sneakers that most of us would simply describe as “dirty.” The Italian luxury label described its off-white sneakers as “vintage” and “old school”, with an “allover distressed effect,” on their official website, gucci.com. And that’s nowhere near the most shocking thing about the latest Gucci sneakers. There’s also the price tag: $790 to $890. Yes, between Rs 56,200 to Rs 63,300, approximately. Ironically, Gucci’s site also includes strict instructions as to the care of its pre-distressed sneakers, such as how to clean and store them to help maintain the shoe’s shape and colour.

These Gucci sneakers for women cost $890 and come complete with intentional scuff marks. (Gucci)

Men’s version of these “distressed” sneakers are priced at $870 (Rs 61,870) and women’s version, are available for $790 and $890 (Rs 56,200 and Rs 63,300, respectively). For men, the exorbitant ‘dirty’ sneakers come in four design and colour variations with stripes on the side and a vintage Gucci logo. While the women’s shoes are off-white and appear to have a battered look and scuff marks. Selling the sneakers, from Gucci’s cruise 2019 collection — complete with intentional scuff marks — for that price has raised eyebrows online, where many just could not get over the cost. As you might imagine, many on Twitter expressed their opinions and confusion, with many saying it seemed a bit ridiculous to purchase a pair of worn-looking sneakers for that much money. Here are some Twitter reactions to Gucci’s latest sneakers design:

What do you make of these "dirty" trainers Gucci are selling for a mere £615? Bargain, right?! 🤔 #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/ONqNUxgl7T — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 13, 2019

Gucci is selling dirty sneakers with scuff marks for nearly $900 .. excuse me while I go look up STUPID RICH in the dictionary. https://t.co/blt7des8iz #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/aMs2j6gDbK — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) February 13, 2019

I really don’t get these Gucci dirty sneaker trend — bysamiiryan (@thesamiiryan) January 11, 2018

Gucci is literally selling a sneaker for $800 that looks like it’s dirty.... I wanna know who is paying for that — Erica (@Ericaneverland) February 5, 2019

why would u let ur gucci sneakers get as dirty as this oh my god pic.twitter.com/EXVaDUtOhD — iris⁸¹¹⁹⁴ (@chromegens) August 21, 2018

It’s not the first time Gucci has courted controversy over a design. In February itself, the Italian brand was widely criticised for selling a black knit that was accused of racial overtones. The $890 black jumper with a high neckline featured a printed pair of red ‘lips’ that some believed was reminiscent of blackface. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said he took “full accountability” for the unintended racist garment and said the furore caused him the “greatest grief”. The ‘blackface’ jumper has since been pulled from sale.

