Guess which Indian designers are making clothes for teen sensation HRVY’s India gig

UK’s teen sensation HRVY is here for his debut performance in India, and designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, whose creations have been donned by popular singers like Beyonce Knowles, Madonna and Britney Spears, are excited about designing for him.

HRVY, also known as Harvey Leigh Cantwell, is in India for a solo showcase curated by Bottomline Media. The 19-year-old will be performing here on Saturday here with Kaveri Kapur and Arav Sidhwani’s A + Team lending their support as the opening acts.

“We are making two suits and a leather jacket for him in the shades of blue in leather and denim. Since we launched our men’s collection, LOUCHE this month, we have been wanting to curate something more exciting as an extension to the same collection.

“It is fresh and edgy at the same time extremely youth-centric. Hence, we created these edgy outfits which have a very rock and roll vibe,” the acclaimed designer duo jointly said in a statement.

“Who would not want to dress HRVY who is a heartthrob to millions of girls. We would love to dress him every time he visits India,” they added. The designers have built a career in fashion by following their own set of rules. They are known for the unique and unusual styling and attention to detail that they give to each design to create “luxury”.