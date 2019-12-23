Get-set to party all night with these style hacks this Christmas and New Year

fashion-and-trends

The excitement of Christmas and New Year parties has begun to build up and you sure wish to be updated with the latest party wear trends. Of course, that innate desire to look the best among your friends and family is guaranteed to rack your nerves till you get it right. So are some suggestions on what can make you stand out in the crowd with the latest fashion trends, shared by a Myntra Fashion Stylist! Go ahead and mix-n-match, relish the envious glimpses and party hard!

Choose from a myriad of dress styles:

Dresses are the go-to option for this Christmas and New Year party season. Be it lace or solid maxi dresses, solid sheath dresses or fit and flare dresses, you are certainly spoilt for choice. Or why leave out that body hugging dress or a sequined/embroidered wrap dress or a simple solid/lace A-Line dress which could look just nice on you! You could also go with embellished dresses for that extra shimmer and shine! Pick some bold colours which could certainly make you a trendsetter!

For the outer wear, how about adding on some denim or solid tailored jackets, or open-front shrugs for that smart look. Or you could even add coats of all sorts such as bomber, peplum, trench or a cape-style.

Wish to go traditional? Shine bright with the evergreen ethnic wear! A straight cut or a solid/printed A-Line kurta, or simply a printed/embroidered anarkali kurta could add to the celebrations. Another trendy and stylish outfit could be an anarkali layered kurta - match it up with a dupatta and a pant or palazzo style legging and you are good to go. Add a touch of regality by opting for zari or embroidery work on your kurtas.

Or just get quirky and walk in confidently in a printed or an embroidered saree. You are sure to turn heads in this one!

Add that little bling:

Just don’t leave those ears, hands and neck bare! How about layered chains to go with your sassy gowns/evening dress, coupled with silver or gold plated bracelets, be it cuff or charm. But if you wish to carry off some Indian jewellery, head for silver plated or oxidized jhumkas, hoop or drop earrings, or simply the ever beautiful and contemporary gold-plated chaandbalis, any of these will do justice to your chosen outfit.

Go-Glam with make-up:

Pick up that palette, and add a touch of glitter eyeshadow of some crazy colours for the eyes to do all the talking. Stand out with a long lasting bold lipstick (so you can eat to your hearts content and still have it on!), and a highlighter mixed with your foundation for an overall moist yet luminous glow. And don’t forget the regulars - a mascara, eyeliner and kajals which have now become an everyday necessity. Now your ensemble is sure to stand out!

Love the footwear:

Stilettos, block heels, flat shoes, wedges or platforms, options aplenty. Since you will be dancing the night through as you ring in the New Year, choose the ones that can pull you through without tiring your little feet.

What’s in store for men?

Though it’s the usual shirts and trousers for men, go with regular/slim fit dark solid shirts for a toned down look or floral shirts for that feeling of being alive and bright! Another add-on could be a smart single-breasted slim fit casual blazer with slim-fit chinos. If none of these are exciting, get into a youngster’s shoes with those skinny fit denim jeans and a solid biker jacket for that party night.

And what shoes to go with your outfit? Put on some smart formal ‘Derbys’ or ‘Brogues,’ and you are all set to go and rock the party!

Since it’s going to be an all-night long party, choose an attire which is comfortable, yet takes your fancy. Add that dash of make-up, wear that lovely fragrance, and don’t miss that statement jewellery. And before you step out, grab your clutch and you are there a perfect fashionista going places! After all, it’s the style which speaks for you!

