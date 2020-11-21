e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Hindu leader demands Brazilian clothes brand John Cotre to remove image of Lord Ganesh from shorts, apologize

Hindu leader demands Brazilian clothes brand John Cotre to remove image of Lord Ganesh from shorts, apologize

An Indian religious leader has asked a Brazilian fashion clothes brand to remove the image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh from one of its lines of shorts for men and women. He said, “Lord Ganesh was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s thighs, hips, groin, buttocks, genitals and pelvis.”

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Brasilia
Lord Ganesh (Representational Image)
Lord Ganesh (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

An Indian religious leader has asked a Brazilian fashion clothes brand to remove the image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh from one of its lines of shorts for men and women. Hindu cleric Rajan Zed demanded that clothes maker Jon Cotre offer an apology for “deeply trivializing” one of the most revered gods of Hinduism, the world’s third largest religion with about 1.2 billion followers. “Lord Ganesh was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s thighs, hips, groin, buttocks, genitals and pelvis,” Zed, who is based in the U.S. state of Nevada, said in a statement.

The shorts by John Cotre
The shorts by John Cotre ( John Cotre )

It was not possible to contact the company located in Sao Paulo on Friday due to a holiday in the state.

Also Read | Cardi B apologises for her revealing homage to Maa Durga promoting new sneaker collection

Lord Ganesh is one of the best-known and most worshipped deities in the Hindu pantheon, readily identified by his elephant head.

Zed said the inappropriate use of Hindu deities, symbols or icons for commercial purposes hurt devotees.

“Clothing companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege and ridiculing entire communities,” Zed said.

tags
top news
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech trials, Pfizer’s emergency use application
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech trials, Pfizer’s emergency use application
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In